Meet Biddy, The Travelling Hedgehog

Those of us who want to travel but do not have the time or the money finally have a solution – we can travel in spirit together with Biddy the hedgehog, a little guy on Instagram whose travel photos are becoming insanely popular.
Toni DeWeese and Tom Unterseher, two loving owners of the cute hedgehog in Oregon, take him on adventures almost every week throughout the Pacific Northwest. The adorable animal visits mountains, forests, waterfalls, and the occasional donut shop.
Biddy currently has 376,000 followers on Instagram, and this number is growing by the hour. The adorable pet’s massive popularity caught the couple off guard. “We thought we’d get, like, 500 followers with our hedgehog photos,” DeWeese told The Oregonian. “We did go out a lot before, but now we feel like we have to every week because everyone’s expecting an adventure and cute photos.”
Source: Instagram | oregonlive.com (h/t: twistedsifter)
