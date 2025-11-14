These 13 Stunning Photographs Are The Winners Of The Second Half Of The Black And White Photography Competition

B&W Child Photo Competition is the biggest international photo competition that showcases the very best of black and white child photography from around the globe every year. Ever since 2014, we are giving emerging child photographers priceless exposure and a chance to be discovered.
The competition hands out awards in 4 different categories: Portrait Category, Lifestyle Category, Fine Art Category, Documentary & Street Category.
Feel free to have a scroll through the Winner’s gallery from the Second Half of our B&W CHILD 2019 International Photo Competition.
You can find the first half of the competition here.
More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
#1 “Pipi” By M&k Slowinski, Ireland (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)
Image source: M&K Slowinski
#2 “Eyespy” By Mandy Pack, Canada (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image source: Mandy Pack
#3 “Half Full Or Half Empty” By Skye Taten, Us (1st Place In The Portrait Category)
Image source: Skye Taten
#4 “Clean” By Wei Bai, China (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image source: Wei Bai
#5 “Jensen” By Jayme Ford, Canada (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image source: Jayme Ford
#6 “Morning Light” By Samantha Dell, Us (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image source: Samantha Dell
#7 “Calm” By Ashley Marston, Canada (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image source: Ashley Marston
#8 “Mundari Boy” By Trevor Cole, Ireland (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image source: Trevor Cole
#9 “Boy Eating Mango – São Tomé 2018” By Theo Gould, UK (2nd Place In The Portrait Category)
Image source: Theo Gould
#10 “Fragile” By Mariola Glajcar, Poland (1st Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image source: Mariola Glajcar
#11 “Poison Ivy” By Kamila J Gruss, Poland (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image source: Kamila J Gruss
#12 “Winters Bones” By Caroline Hodge, United Kingdom (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image source: Caroline Hodge
#13 “Love Girls And Puck Horse Fair 2019” From The Series Irish Travels By Bob Newman, USA (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image source: Bob Newman
