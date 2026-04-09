Ryan Hurst Movies and TV Shows: Why the God of War Actor Looks Familiar

Ryan Hurst is proof that recognition doesn’t always come from fame alone. He’s the kind of actor whose performances linger long after the credits roll. Even when playing supporting characters, he brings weight and authenticity. That reliability has made him a familiar face across many genres.
Throughout his decades-long career, Ryan Hurst has appeared across film, television, and, now, major gaming adaptations. As the God of War actor steps into one of his most talked-about roles, audiences are connecting the dots. Although not a familiar name, Hurst’s contribution to cinema hasn’t gone without recognition. Here are Ryan Hurst’s previous roles, from which you probably recognize the actor.
Paratrooper Michaelson in Saving Private Ryan (1998)
One of Ryan Hurst’s earliest film appearances was in Steven Spielberg’s award-winning epic World War II drama Saving Private Ryan. Although in a small role, he appeared as a paratrooper who struggles with hearing loss after landing in Normandy. Saving Private Ryan is such a landmark in cinema that even brief appearances can stick with viewers. Television audiences who know Hurst from the small screen often do a double-take when they spot him here. It’s another piece of his long career that adds to that “familiar face” feeling.
Gerry Bertier in Remember the Titans (2000)
Long before his fame on TV, Ryan Hurst made a noticeable mark in film. In the biographical sports drama Remember the Titans, Hurst portrayed Gerry Bertier, a high school linebacker navigating racial tensions. The film’s emotional depth gave Hurst an early chance to shine. The role and his performance showed Hurst could handle serious, dramatic material alongside big stars.
Hurst co-starred alongside Denzel Washington, Will Patton, and several other notable stars of today. Even younger viewers who first met Hurst on TV might recognize him from this classic sports movie. It’s a role that often surprises fans when they connect the face to the name.
Harry “Opie” Winston in Sons of Anarchy
Ryan Hurst’s performance as Harry “Opie” Winston in Sons of Anarchy is arguably his international breakthrough role. It is often the project that people remember when they recognize the actor. The FX biker drama focused on the lives and loyalty of a motorcycle club. Hurst’s character was the heart of many emotional storylines.
Opie was Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) best friend since childhood and a man caught between family love and club loyalty. Hurst’s grounded performance earned critical praise and a devoted fan base. To many viewers, Opie is Ryan Hurst, and that association still sticks with people today.
Chick Hogan in Bates Motel (2015–2017)
In the psychological drama Bates Motel, a contemporary prequel to Psycho, Ryan Hurst joined the cast as Chick Hogan. His character brought tension and unpredictability to the series. Although not a part of the series’ lead cast, the role added to Hurst’s reputation as a go-to character actor. While fans of the show might easily remember him, for general audiences, Hurst only appeared in 15 of the show’s 50 episodes.
Li’l “Foster” Farrell in Outsiders (2016–2017)
Ryan Hurst played Lil’ Foster Farrell in WGN America’s gritty drama series Outsiders. The show centered on the Farrell clan, an isolated Appalachian family living outside modern society. Hurst’s character served as a strong and often unpredictable presence within the clan’s rigid hierarchy. His physicality and intensity immediately made him stand out to viewers.
Lil’ Foster was not a loud character, but he carried weight in nearly every scene. Hurst relied on body language and restraint rather than constant dialogue. That approach made the character feel both real and dangerous. As part of the show’s main cast, Hurst’s character appeared in every episode of the show.
Beta in The Walking Dead
In AMC’s The Walking Dead, Ryan Hurst transformed into Beta, one of the most imposing figures in the later seasons of the hit series. The character was a loyal member of the Whisperers, blending menace with deep loyalty to his group.
Hurst’s towering physical presence and limited dialogue made Beta unforgettable. Even among a huge ensemble cast, his performance stood out. For television audiences who mixed his performance in Sons of Anarchy, AMC’s The Walking Dead introduced them to the amazing actor.
Milligan in The Mysterious Benedict Society
In a very different, more recent project, Ryan Hurst took on a recurring role in the adventure-comedy series The Mysterious Benedict Society. Playing Milligan, he explored lighter, more playful territory. The role showcased his breadth as an actor, weaving between dramatic intensity and whimsical ensemble work. Hurst remained as part of the main cast in the two-season show until its cancellation.
Miles Elderton in The Abandons
The Abandons adds another striking television role to Ryan Hurst’s long résumé. The Netflix Western series is set in the American frontier and explores survival, power, and lawlessness during a brutal period of expansion. Hurst appears in the show as part of its ensemble as Miles Elderton, leaning into the rugged presence that has become one of his trademarks.
In The Abandons, Hurst once again blends into a harsh world shaped by violence and shifting loyalties. The role feels familiar because it builds on qualities audiences have seen from him before, especially in dramatic television. His screen presence fits naturally within the show’s tone, making it easy to forget how many different projects he has appeared in.
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