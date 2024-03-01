5 Times Brendan Fraser Was Too Good For Hollywood

Unearthing The Mummy’s Real Treasure
Let’s kick this off with a bang, or should I say a sarcophagus? When you think of Brendan Fraser, chances are you picture him dodging ancient curses and swinging on ropes in The Mummy franchise. This guy brought more charisma to the screen than a charming politician in an election year. But here’s the thing – while the franchise raked in over a billion dollars, it was Brendan’s performance that truly shone through, making him too good for just any old Hollywood blockbuster.
Fraser didn’t just play Rick O’Connell; he was Rick O’Connell – the benchmark for adventure heroes, with a dash of vulnerability behind that swashbuckling exterior. Seriously, the man was Indiana Jones and Han Solo’s love child, and we were all here for it.
The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun. And fun he delivered, by the ancient tomb-load.
A Journey Worth More Than Box Office Gold
Now, let’s wander off the beaten path to ‘Journey to the End of the Night’. Fraser decided to dive into this indie flick like it was a hidden treasure no one else had mapped yet. It wasn’t about the box office bling or the A-list ensemble; it was about showcasing his range and dedication to diverse roles. Fraser had a role in this indie gem, which is an example of his depth as an actor.
In a world where actors are typecast faster than you can say ‘sequel’, Fraser’s choice screams integrity. It’s like he was saying, “Hey Hollywood, I’m not just your go-to adventurer; I’ve got layers, like a cinematic onion.” And while ‘Journey to the End of the Night’ might not have been the talk of Tinseltown, it sure as heck gave us a glimpse of Brendan’s versatility.
The Crash Into Oscar Territory
Let’s shift gears to ‘Crash’, shall we? This Oscar-winning film tossed Fraser into an all-star cast like a salad with too many good ingredients. Here he was, our action hero, taking on complex characters and social themes with the ease of someone flipping through TV channels. Sandra Bullock plays the spoiled wife of a district attorney (Brendan Fraser), and together they exemplify the themes and tone of the story.
This wasn’t your run-of-the-mill popcorn flick; it was heavy stuff – racism, social injustice, you name it. And Brendan? He handled it with such finesse that you’d think he majored in “Dramatic Complexity” at university.
Making matters worse, the legal system seems to constantly make decisions in a racist manner even when it favors blacks. That’s some serious material right there, and Fraser didn’t just rise to the occasion; he soared.
A Hiatus That Spoke Volumes
If you’re wondering where our beloved Brendan went for a hot minute there, let me fill you in. After riding high on ‘The Mummy’ success wave and dabbling in indies like ‘Journey To The End Of The Night’, Fraser took a step back. But this wasn’t your standard Hollywood burnout tale; it was about personal integrity and maybe some much-needed R&R for his body after all those stunts.
The guy went through more surgeries than most people have dental checkups. One of them was even a partial knee replacement – talk about commitment to your craft! And during this quieter era for Fraser, Hollywood lost out on his talent. Sure, he did some indie films here and there but nothing that shook the box office like his previous hits.
The Robotman Renaissance
Enter ‘Doom Patrol’. Just when we thought Hollywood might have chewed up and spat out another great talent, back comes Fraser as Robotman. This isn’t just another superhero show; it’s got layers (remember what I said about cinematic onions?). Produced by Greg Berlanti, ‘Doom Patrol’ is part of an extensive superhero show portfolio that promises quality.
Brendan voices Cliff Steele – a macho competitive car racer turned metal can hero.
Cliff is a macho competitive car racer who gets into a horrible accident, waking up as Robotman with Fraser continuing to lend his voice while Riley Shanahan handles the on-set work. It’s like he never left us – bringing depth and humanity to a character who’s more nuts and bolts than flesh and blood.
