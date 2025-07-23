Steven Spielberg’s Children: Meet the 7 Kids of the Legendary Filmmaker

Despite their famous last name, Steven Spielberg’s children have built their careers based on their own merit. Spielberg, the visionary filmmaker behind some of the most iconic movies in cinema history, is also a proud father to seven children. While his work behind the cameras has earned him countless awards, his life as a father is equally fascinating.
Although he has a large family, Steven Spielberg has only been married twice. His first wife was actress Amy Irving, whom he married and divorced in 1985 and 1989, respectively. Their four-year marriage produced a son. Spielberg remarried actress Kate Capshaw in 1991, with the couple sharing five children. Spielberg also adopted Capshaw’s daughter from her previous marriage to Robert Capshaw. From the oldest to the youngest, here are all 7 of Steven Spielberg’s children.
Jessica Capshaw
Although introduced into the Spielberg household after the birth of Steven Spielberg’s first biological child, actress Jessica Capshaw is the filmmaker’s oldest child. Jessica Capshaw was born on August 9, 1976, in Columbia, Missouri. When her mother married Spielberg, Jessica Capshaw was 15 years old. Although Capshaw studied English language at Brown University, she took summer classes at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).
Although she’s credited as interning as part of the additional crew in Spielberg’s Schindler’s List (1993), following in her mother’s footsteps, Jessica Capshaw made her acting debut in 1997. With an acting career spanning two decades, Capshaw is famous for playing Dr. Arizona Robbins in ABC’s medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. Although joining the series as a recurring cast member in season 5, Capshaw was upgraded to main cast from seasons 6 to 14.
Max Spielberg
Born June 13, 1985, Max Samuel Spielberg is Steven Spielberg’s first biological child. Max was born to Spielberg and his first wife, Amy Irving, in Santa Monica, California. While he has shied away from the spotlight for most of his life, Max towed slightly along his father’s footsteps. He’s credited with directing a short film in 2002. However, Max is known to work in the art department as a graphic designer, having worked in three credited video games. On December 19, 2014, Max Spielberg got married to makeup artist and beauty vlogger Valerie LaChance.
Theo Spielberg
Theo Spielberg is Steven Spielberg’s third oldest child. While he’s also Spielberg’s adopted child, Kate Capshaw had also adopted him just before she married Spielberg. Theo Spielberg was born on August 21, 1988, and although he still works in the entertainment industry, he’s mostly credited for his work as a part of the additional crew, either as a talent associate, production assistant, or researcher. However, he’s mostly pursued a music career. He’s part of a two-person band called Wardell with his younger sister.
Sasha Spielberg
Born Sasha Rebecca Spielberg on May 14, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, Sasha Spielberg is the first of five children of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. Sasha is an actress and musician performing under the stage name Buzzy Lee. She’s the second person in the Wardell band with her brother Theo. Like her older sister Jessica, Sasha also attended Brown University. Although she has also dabbled into acting like her mom and older sister, most of her roles have been minor. Interestingly, many of these roles have been in her father’s movies. Sasha Spielberg tied the knot with restaurateur Keith McNally’s son, Harry McNally, in May 2022.
Sawyer Avery Spielberg
Sawyer Avery Spielberg was exposed to the entertainment world at a young stage while accompanying his father to film sets. Although he had wanted a career in engineering or as a restaurateur, he eventually made his acting debut at age 17. However, he was more drawn to the stage than the screen, having watched actors behind the scenes idling around before their next scenes.
On stage, Sawyer believed he could stay focused, deliver his performance, and get immediate feedback from the audience. At the start of his career, he opted to use his middle name as his last name. Besides the love for stage, Sawyer also has a few screen credits, most notably as Lt. Roy Claytor in the 2024 Masters of the Air. Sawyer Avery Spielberg is the second child of the filmmaker and Kate Capshaw. Sawyer Avery Spielberg met his wife, Raye Levine Spielberg while performing in theater, with the couple getting married in 2018.
Mikaela Spielberg
Although Spielberg and Capshaw had adopted a child before getting married, the couple adopted Mikaela Spielberg at birth. Mikaela was born on February 28, 1996, and has been part of Steven Spielberg’s family ever since. However, she struggled with several personal issues during her childhood. From anxiety, depression, and self-hate to alcoholism, Mikaela, with support from her family, overcame it all. Of all Steven Spielberg’s children, she’s the only one who hasn’t worked in the entertainment industry, whether behind or in front of the screen.
Destry Allyn Spielberg
Destry Allyn Spielberg is the youngest biological child of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. She was born on December 1, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. Although born into a family of actors and filmmakers, Destry Allyn Spielberg initially had no interest in the entertainment industry.
Destry has aspired to have a career in equestrianism. She was forced to transition to acting after being involved in an accident. Yet, besides her last name, Destry struggled to land a role. Destry turned to filmmaking, making her debut with the 2022 short film Let Me Go (The Right Way), which starred Brian d’Arcy James. Destry Allyn Spielberg made her feature directorial debut in 2024 with the horror thriller Please Don’t Feed the Children.
