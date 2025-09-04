8 Celebrities With the Longest Prison Sentences Right Now

Having celebrities with the longest prison sentences is proof that fame offers no immunity from the law. When it comes to celebrity scandals, few stories are as shocking as when famous people find themselves behind bars. These scandals often become headlines not just for their crimes, but for how their fame and public image contrast with the severity of their actions.
From actors and entertainers to studio executives, these celebrities traded red carpets, movie sets, and stages for prison uniforms and cold cell blocks. These crimes range from murder convictions and organized crime to sexual abuse, attracting from a decade of incarceration to multiple life sentences. Here are eight celebrities currently in jail, along with the crimes they committed and the length of their sentences.
8. Danny Masterson — 30 Years
Although he began his professional career in the late 1980s, Danny Masterson is best known for his roles in the hit sitcom That ’70s Show and Netflix’s The Ranch. After his conviction, Danny Masterson received a 30-year-to-life sentence for multiple sexual assault charges. The conviction followed years of allegations and lawsuits from women who accused Masterson of drugging and assaulting them.
Masterson’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology also drew media attention, as the church allegedly helped shield him from accountability for years. The length of his sentence means he’s only eligible for parole after serving 25 ½ years. Danny Masterson’s fall from grace remains one of the most talked-about celebrity legal troubles of the decade.
7. R. Kelly — 31 Years
R. Kelly is arguably one of the biggest R&B stars in history. This made his fall from grace more shocking to fans. R. Kelly went from winning Grammy Awards and topping charts to being a symbol of predatory behavior in the music industry. Kelly’s convictions involved sexual exploitation, racketeering, and other serious crimes spanning decades. The trial revealed years of abuse and manipulation, often involving underage girls, and many claims were ignored by industry insiders for too long. R. Kelly is currently serving a combined sentence of 31 years. The singer represents one of the most notorious famous people in prison and a cautionary tale about unchecked celebrity power.
6. Harvey Weinstein — 39 Years
Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is in prison, serving a 39-year jail term across separate sentences in New York and California. The once-powerful Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in New York and an additional 16 years in California. Weinstein’s downfall launched a global reckoning over power dynamics in the entertainment industry.
The case became a major victory for the #MeToo movement, as it helped to expose systemic abuse in the entertainment industry. Harvey Weinstein’s crimes included manipulating aspiring actresses and industry professionals for decades, often under the guise of advancing their careers. The sheer length of his sentence and the publicity surrounding the trials make him one of the most infamous celebrities with the longest prison sentences.
5. Michael Jace — 40 Years
Actor Michael Jace is famous for his role as Officer Julien Lowe on FX’s crime drama series The Shield. In June 2016, Jace was convicted of second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife, track and field athlete April Jace. Prosecutors described the crime as an act of domestic violence.
What made it more shocking was that Michael Jace murdered his wife in front of their children. Michael Jace was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Jace’s conviction shocked fans because he had built a reputation as a quiet, professional actor with no prior criminal record. The crime highlighted the often-hidden nature of domestic violence, even among seemingly stable public figures.
4. Ryan Grantham — Life in Prison
Although not a household name, Canadian actor Ryan Grantham starred in several iconic projects in film and television in the 2010s. The young actor is best known for his brief role in the teen drama series Riverdale. He also appeared in Supernatural and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Grantham shocked Hollywood when he confessed to killing his mother on March 31, 2020. Prosecutors revealed that Ryan Grantham, not only shot his 64-year-old mother in their home, at the back of her head while she played the piano, but filmed the murder on a GoPro camera.
Grantham then left the house with a plan to assassinate the then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, he aborted the assassination plan, as well as his planned mass shooting at the Lions Gate Bridge or Simon Fraser University, by turning himself in to the police in Vancouver. Although initially charged with first-degree murder, Grantham later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison with a parole ineligibility of 14 years.
3. Corey Miller — Life in Prison
Rapper Corey Miller, known by the stage name C-Murder, was one of Hip-Hop’s most successful acts in the mid-1990s. On August 14, 2009, Corey Miller was sentenced to life in prison for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The murder reportedly took place at a nightclub in Louisiana. Despite maintaining his innocence, appeals and campaigns to overturn his conviction have repeatedly failed. Corey Miller’s case has drawn attention from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, who have advocated for Corey’s release, arguing there were flaws in the trial.
Corey Miller’s story is one of controversy and debate, as some supporters believe he was wrongfully convicted due to unreliable witness testimony. Regardless, Corey remains behind bars, and his music career came to an abrupt end as a result. The case continues to spark discussions about race, the justice system, and the treatment of celebrities in courtrooms. C-Murder’s sentence is among the harshest celebrity convictions still contested to this day.
2. Will Hayden — Three Life Sentences, Plus 40 Years
Reality television audiences might recognize Will Hayden from his Discovery Channel reality series Sons of Guns, which aired from January 26, 2011, to May 16, 2014. Will Hayden was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 40 years. Hayden was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of minors. His conviction shocked fans and reality television audiences who had admired Hayden’s expertise as a gunsmith. However, his convicted crimes were particularly egregious, involving multiple victims and long-term abuse, including his oldest daughter.
Hayden’s conviction sparked outrage and disappointment among viewers, tarnishing the legacy of a show that had celebrated American firearm culture. Will Hayden’s case highlights how fame on reality TV does not protect individuals from the consequences of heinous acts. Hayden is a stark reminder that not all famous people in prison were Hollywood icons. Will Hayden is currently serving his three life sentences and an additional 40 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary.
1. Ra Diggs — 12 Life Sentences, Plus 105 Years
Topping the list of celebrities with the longest prison sentences is none other than former Brooklyn rapper and gang leader, Ra Diggs. He was convicted of multiple murders, racketeering, and drug trafficking, all tied to violent gang activity. Federal prosecutors described Ra Diggs as a dangerous individual who used his music persona to glorify a life of crime. As one of the celebrities with the longest prison sentences, Ra Diggs is serving time at ADX Florence, a maximum-security facility in Colorado.
