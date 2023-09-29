The Life and Achievements of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1, 2017, to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Sr. She is the first daughter of this famous couple and came into the world right before their wedding. The most exciting fact was that Williams was pregnant with her when she won the Australian Open.
The world was excited when Williams announced that she was expecting her first child. Thanks to her high-profile parents, the Instagram post garnered close to a million likes. She’s been making waves since birth and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Since she was born, Olympia has had a significant influence on young girls around the world. Here is everything you need to know about Olympia and her achievements!
Who Is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.?
Olympia is the first daughter of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and world-famous tennis champion Serena Williams. Even before she was born, Olympia was already a star, thanks to her parents. The couple created an Instagram account to help their thousands of fans keep up with the new member of the family. And it’s been an interesting ride ever since.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Relationship with her Parents
Olympia has a close and loving relationship with her parents. Being the daughter of a world tennis champion, it’s apparent that she would also be interested in playing the sport. On her Instagram, she spends time learning the sport with her mother and seems to enjoy it. Olympia is currently studying at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in France. She also loves dressing up with her mother; fans have seen this on Williams’s TikTok page. Despite being from a famous family, she’s a regular girl who likes princesses and planning tea parties.
The two love matching clothes and have shared it all on their Instagram page. Even when attending high-profile events like the red carpet premiere of the biopic King Richard, they wore matching outfits and looked exquisite. Olympia supported her mother during the 2022 U.S. Open by wearing a miniature version of her mother’s outfit.
While Olympia is only six, she loves playing video games like her father. The former Reddit cofounder loves his tech and enjoys unwinding with a video game. But that isn’t the only thing they love doing together. On his Instagram page, Ohanian has often shared with fans how they spend time cooking. While some of their meals aren’t perfect, they both seem to enjoy spending time together. She’s also appeared in several of his live streams; their voices and calm demeanor are almost identical. After welcoming their second child, this family is sure to have more fun times.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.: Achievements
Yes. Despite being a very young girl, Olympia is already rich. At the age of six, she owns two major sports teams. One of them includes the women’s soccer team, Angel City FC. With the help of her parents, she’s been investing in the football club for the last three years. To add to that, she’s also part owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club.
Olympia is also one of the youngest people to grace the Vogue magazine. In February 2018, she appeared on the covers with her famous family members, shot by Mario Testino. Williams shared during the magazine interview that she wanted to ensure that her daughter knew anything was possible and that she doesn’t have to be limited in the goals she wants to achieve.
According to her Instagram page, Olympia is also Qai Qai’s mother. Qai Qai is her favorite black doll that she would always play with as a child. Olympia took it everywhere including tennis games when her mother was still competing. In no time, Qai Qai became a celebrity of her own, leading to her own Instagram account (real Qai Qai) with over 300,000 followers. Qai Qai now has a YouTube series, The Adventures of Qai Qai book, and inspires many young kids worldwide.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.: Social Media Presence
Olympia has an impressive social media presence at such a young age. On her Instagram account, she has over 600,000 followers who like and keep up with all her adventures. She’s a little fashion icon and showcases her unique style when traveling with her parents. She’s already taken iconic pictures in London, Paris, and different states in America. Olympia is more than excited to become a big sister, and fans eagerly await what adventures the two will get up to.
Olympia also shares her love of other sports and activities on social media. She is already a talented ballerina and performed in her first dance recital in May 2022. Her parents celebrated her by buying her a beautiful bouquet. She also loves playing soccer, and according to her father, spends hours kicking around a football. Which isn’t surprising considering she is part owner of a women’s football club. Whether playing the piano, video games, or cooking at home, Olympia is already bound for greatness, and the world will be watching as she continues to make history.