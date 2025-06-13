David Bromstad Prefers Another Alternative Over a Painted Accent Wall

If you’re craving a bold change in your home but dreading the thought of slathering an accent wall in paint, you’re not alone. David Bromstad, the celebrated HGTV star known for his fearless, vibrant designs, champions an alternative that’s taking 2025’s interior design scene by storm. Instead of traditional paint, Bromstad encourages homeowners to experiment with textured wall coverings—a trend that elevates ordinary spaces into unforgettable statements.
In a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Bromstad revealed his disdain for using paint as the default for creating accent walls. “Instead of painting that accent wall with paint,” he advised, “choose a unique wall covering made of textured fabric or natural materials such as wood, glass, or stone. There are so many options with wall coverings (formerly known as wallpaper), you will be amazed!” This shift not only injects drama into interiors but also invites a richer sensory experience, turning walls into tactile masterpieces.
How to Create a Textured Accent Wall That Pops
Bromstad’s advice resonates in a world where maximalism reigns and subtlety feels passé. His alternative isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about creating a visually arresting focal point without relying solely on color. One of his top picks? Incorporating faux animal heads, especially white versions with gold horns, to add dimension and personality to textured walls. “There are no rules and no limits to adding unexpected elements,” Bromstad noted. “You just need to be creative and take a risk!”
This design approach invites homeowners to rethink what accent walls can achieve. Instead of defaulting to bold paint colors, Bromstad’s method encourages layering with natural materials or statement pieces. Options range from tactile wallpapers and wooden panels to glass mosaics and stone finishes, all of which create depth and dynamism. A standout textured accent wall doesn’t just modernize a room—it transforms it into an experience.
Going Beyond the Wall: The Ceiling Connection
Bromstad’s signature style goes beyond four walls. To truly capture his approach, consider extending textured or patterned designs onto the ceiling. This strategy creates a cohesive and architectural flow, elevating the visual impact of your space. Whether it’s ornate molding, a continuation of the wall’s texture, or a bold pattern splash overhead, the result is a room that feels designed from every angle.
For the creatively inclined, a custom mural can turn a plain accent wall into a personal gallery. Murals allow for an unparalleled level of personalization and create a narrative that ties the entire room together. The key is to embrace the unexpected—a hallmark of Bromstad’s design philosophy. His work consistently proves that creativity and willingness to experiment are what set a space apart.
It’s Clear That Textured Walls, Therefore, Are the Future
|The Future of Interior Design: Textured Walls
|Key Concept
|Textured walls are a significant trend, offering more than just visual appeal.
|Benefits of Textured Walls
|
|Designer Endorsement
|David Bromstad’s emphasis aligns with this approach, replacing flat, painted surfaces.
|How to Embrace the Trend
|
|Design Philosophy
|Impactful design comes from taking risks with confidence and flair.
The textured wall trend is more than just a passing fad; it’s a response to the craving for designs that feel as good as they look. Textured walls invite touch, catch light in interesting ways, and create an atmosphere of luxury and uniqueness. Bromstad’s emphasis on this approach aligns perfectly with 2025’s interior design movement, where drama, depth, and dimension replace flat, painted surfaces.
If you’re ready to embrace this design-forward approach, start small. Choose a single wall and experiment with textures that reflect your personality. Whether it’s a plush fabric panel, a rustic wooden finish, or a shimmering mosaic, the goal is to make your space unmistakably yours. As Bromstad shows us, the most impactful design moments come from taking risks—and doing so with confidence and flair.
