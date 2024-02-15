8 Best Home Design and Renovation Shows on HGTV

Not many TV shows can compete with the home design & renovation shows on HGTV. Since its launch on December 30, 1994, HGTV has aired several seasons of captivating home design and renovation shows. In the past decades, especially with a growing interest in DIYs, HGTV became one of the highest-ranked networks in America. Part of the reason for its success has been the relatability of its shows with the audience.
These home design & renovation shows on HGTV bring audiences closer to the experience of owning a dream home. With HGTV turning 30 by the end of 2024, what better way to appreciate the network than by highlighting some of its best home design and renovation shows? Here are the top 8 home design and renovation shows still airing on HGTV.
Love It or List It
A good place to start is with one of the longest-running home design & renovation shows on HGTV. Love It or List It premiered on September 8, 2008, and has aired on HGTV for 18 seasons. Hilary Farr and David Visentin are the hosts of the show. Although several HGTV shows are hosted by couples, Hilary Farr and David Visentin are professional colleagues in Love It or List It. Hilary Farr is an interior designer, while David Visentin is a real estate agent.
The format of the show follows Farr renovating a home based on the budget given. Visentin finds other real estate listings within the family’s budget that can rival Farr’s renovation design. Knowing Farr’s renovations would naturally improve the home’s current market value, Visentin sets out to find and convince the couple to sell their old house and buy a new one with features slightly better than Farr’s upgrade of their old house. Every episode of Love It or List It ends with Hilary Farr and David Visentin asking the family if they would Love It – keep their old, renovated house, or List It – sell the old house and choose one of Visentin’s listed homes.
100 Day Dream Home
100 Day Dream Home has aired on the network for 4 seasons. Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in 2024. It is one of the home design and renovation shows on HGTV with hosts that are a couple. Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika Kleinschmidt, a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, host the show. They bring their unique professional skills and experience to help families get their dream homes. Brian is a developer, while his wife, Mika, is a realtor. They take on home design and renovation projects that they turn into the perfect house in 100 days or less.
Property Brothers
The Property Brothers is one of the original home design & renovation shows on HGTV Canada. The show is hosted by twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Both bring their unique expertise as a real estate agent (Drew Scott) and a licensed contractor (Jonathan Scott). Their job is to transform fixer-uppers into dream homes. Since the inception of the Property Brothers in January 2011, the show has continued to attract millions of viewers every week.
Fix My Frankenhouse
Fix My Frankenhouse is one of the couple-hosted home design and renovation shows on HGTV. It is one of the recently premiered shows on the network, with only one season. Fix My Frankenhouse is hosted by Denese Butler, a designer, and her husband, Mike Butler, a contractor. Together, they help give homes a modern look and feel. In Fix My Frankenhouse, the Butlers aren’t exactly looking for old, torn-down houses. They find homes with previous renovations that don’t seem to work. With their expertise in home design and renovation, they offer a supplier, modern look.
Fixer to Fabulous
Dave Marrs and his wife, Jenny Marrs, have earned a reputation fixing houses for years. Together, the Marrs have renovated over 300 homes in Northwest Arkansas. For 20 years, the couple has transformed homes since 2004 through their construction company, Marrs Developing. Fixer to Fabulous premiered in 2019 and has aired 5 seasons. Dave and Jenny Marrs have an interest in turning historical homes into modern masterpieces.
Home Town
For 8 seasons, HGTV audiences have watched Ben Napier and Erin Napier beautify homes in Home Town. The series is one of the most-watched home design and renovation shows on HGTV. Based in Laurel, Mississippi, the couple caught the attention of an HGTV producer after renovating their home. After getting their show Home Town greenlit, audiences watched the couple transform historical houses chosen by clients.
Farmhouse Fixer
Hosted by one of NKOTB members Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Farmhouse Fixer focuses on renovating old, historical farmhouses. After the breakup of his boy band in 1994, Jonathan Knight, with no experience in real estate, found a new passion for selling and renovating properties. With help from his co-host, designer Crestin, the team seeks out New England farmhouses with a desire to return them to their former glory.
Married to Real Estate
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are one of HGTV’s power couples, bringing spectacular home designs and renovations to audiences every season. Based in Atlanta, the couple helps clients get their dream homes on Married to Real Estate. However, it isn’t just the amazing designs that have made Married to Real Estate one of the top home design and renovation shows on HGTV. Somehow, Sherrod and Jackson have perfected balancing their personal and professional lives. If you love home design and renovation shows on HGTV, read about one of HGTV’s most famous hosts, David Bromstad.
