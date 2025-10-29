Hey Pandas, What’s A “This Should Be Free” Service That Always Costs Money?

Some things just feel like they should be free, right? What’s a service you can’t believe still costs money?
Air for your tires at the gas station. I remember when it was free.
parking at hospitals (us specific)
you’re already paying an arm and a leg for healthcare; you shouldnt have to pay to park as well
Drinking water at events like concerts, festivals, fairs etc.
Bored Panda!
Basic first aid training for everyone
As someone said above parking at a hospital (this is a thing in Canada) and to make it worse the employees who work at the hospital have to pay to park there as well.
If you’re in the US, basic healthcare.
Using an ATM
insulin. at least make it cheaper for people
Having a bank account.
Used to be banks paid you to keep your money in their bank. Now, unless you meet their requirements, you have to pay them to put your money in their bank.
Paying with a credit card.
Lots of places seem to be adding a “convenience fee” lately if you pay with a credit card.
The Dartford Crossing. It was supposed to be free once it had been paid off; it has now been paid for fully, but they’ve just put the prices UP.
breathing
Séx
