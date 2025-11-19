How Did I Grow Into A Well-Known Wedding Photographer (11 Pics)

Embarking from a quiet observer to a celebrated wedding photographer has been a transformative experience, deeply rooted in embracing creativity, introspection, and pursuing joy through meaningful relationships.
My story originates in Lithuania, a picturesque European country that instilled a profound appreciation for art and storytelling. In 2002, I relocated to Los Angeles, which would unknowingly set the stage for my future in photography. The pivotal moment occurred during fashion shoots, where I accompanied my then-girlfriend, now my wife. Watching her grace in front of the camera, I became captivated by the intricate dance of light, the synergy between photographer and subject, and the magic of capturing ephemeral moments. This fascination ignited a relentless passion, propelling me to transition from an observer to a creator behind the lens.
More info: thebigaffair.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Groom Leads His Bride
#2 Bel Air Bay Club Wedding – Exciting Bridal Party, Black Tie Wedding
#3 Bride And Groom Grand Exit
#4 Bridal Moment In The Air
#5 Queen Bride Pampered By Her Bridesmaids
#6 Sweet And Magical Kiss
#7 Bridal Moment Before The Ceremony
#8 Cheers To The Bride And Groom
#9 First Dance In The The Air
#10 A Glance Of Love
#11 A Moment Before The First Look
