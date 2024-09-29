My Lottery Dream Home: Behind-the-Scenes Facts About David Bromstad’s HGTV Show

One of the things most lottery winners want to splash their newfound fortune on is real estate and David Bromstad is always happy to guide them through it on My Lottery Dream Home. The American reality television series premiered on March 7, 2015, to rave reviews and has grown a massive fanbase. The show entertains audiences while helping lottery winners make the most of their wealth. Winning the lottery is amazing but making wise choices afterward becomes difficult with so many options popping up.
My Lottery Dream Home follows the stylish host (Bromstad) as he pulls all the stops to find the perfect property for his clients. The show’s host serves as a helpful guide to the lucky winners looking for their dream home. He assists his clients in checking off the boxes on their fantasy-home wish lists before the final selection. In addition to lottery winners, My Lottery Dream Home covers those who inherited a huge sum of money. Read more exciting facts about the show below.
1. My Lottery Dream Home Host Is the First Design Star Winner
Before David Bromstad became a fan favorite on several HGTV reality television shows, he competed against nine other contestants and won the first season of Design Star. The competition was designed to find a host for the American home design channel. Subsequently, the Design Star joined the HGTV network in 2006 and hosted Color Splash from 2007 to 2012. He also hosted Beach Flip and Design Star All-Stars before My Lottery Dream Home. Other shows Bromstad has appeared on include Design at Your Door, Rock the Block, and HGTV Showdown.
2. The Show Has Spawned a Spin-off Series
After six years of helping American lottery winners find their dream home, My Lottery Dream Home expanded its horizon with the premiere of My Lottery Dream Home International which covers European lottery winners. The spin-off premiered on January 1, 2021, with English interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as host. Bromstad and Llewelyn-Bowen have one ultimate goal – to guide their clients to their dream homes.
3. My Lottery Dream Home Host is no Fan of the Lottery
He might be dealing with big-time winners all the time but David Bromstad doesn’t play the lottery. The one time he tried was when the Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $1.6 billion and he spent $100 on tickets at a gas station. However, he doesn’t think he has the lucky charm to win lotteries. Again, he feels he already won the lottery when he emerged as HGTV’s Design Star.
4. It Was Hard Convincing Lottery Winners To Appear On The Show
The debut season of My Lottery Dream Home faced a major obstacle during casting as most people who become rich overnight would not want the level of publicity that comes with being on reality television. Thus, producers struggled to find lottery winners to appear on the show and after meeting almost 1,000 lottery winners, only 10 agreed to be featured on My Lottery Dream Home Season 1. Nevertheless, after seeing what the show is about, more winners are willing to take part.
5. Most Clients Choose Bonding With Family Over Luxury
While it’s easy to assume that lottery winners want the most luxurious home their fortune can afford, this is not always so. Some of My Lottery Dream Home clients choose homes that would bring their families close. When push comes to shove, it’s mostly family over luxury. Additionally, some winners just don’t want to squander their fortune on expensive real estate.
6. Tuk and Brian Kutz Were Fans of the HGTV Show Before They Appeared on it
Before they appeared on My Lottery Dream Home, Brian Kutz and his wife, Tuk Kutz were fans of the reality show. They are fascinated by Bromstad’s dedication to helping families find their dream home. As such, they couldn’t wait to be a part of it after winning a $200,000 scratch ticket. The couple contacted producers to get a spot on an episode, culminating in finding a new home on Whidbey Island.
7. The Biggest Win On My Lottery Dream Home Is a Whopping $180 Million Jackpot
My Lottery Dream Home has seen many lottery winners but Rick and Lorie Knudsen raised the bar so high it would be hard to beat their record. The couple won $180 million in the California Mega Millions lotto in 2014 and became the first pair to appear in the first episode of My Lottery Dream Home. Though they only wanted to spend around $1.5 million and $2.5 million on their new home, the Knudsens ended up with Eagle Crest Estate, a mountainside property valued at $5.8 million. Check out David Bromstad’s new show.
