35 Things That Only Trashy People Do, According To The Internet

Very few people in the world could be called outright evil. However, plenty are narcissistic, entitled, impolite, and enjoy bullying others. Unfortunately, trashy people are a part of life. Whether you call them out on their behavior or ignore their antics to protect your nerves, you can’t deny that everyone would benefit if they were more compassionate.
The r/AskReddit online community banded together to share their thoughts on the not-so-subtle signs that someone’s most likely a trashy individual. They called out folks for a wide range of nasty behaviors. Littering, awful parking skills, and not returning grocery carts are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down and don’t forget to meditate for a spell if you feel your blood pressure start to rise.
#1
If they mistreat animals. There’s just no excuse for it.
Image source: Cat-guy64, Lisa Fotios
#2
They dump animals when they become inconvenient. I have no respect for these people.
Image source: sinloxie
#3
Just casually litters.
Image source: Tokugawa
#4
Speaker phone in public.
Image source: AnOpinionatedPancake, Blue Bird
#5
Not picking up after their dog!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Image source: verdantsf
#6
How they treat service workers or employees around them.
If someone is mean and disrespectful to someone just trying to do their job, that’s a red flag for an insufferable a*****e.
Image source: llyev, Lisa Fotios
#7
Taking up 2 parking spaces
Image source: TiltedHelm, Enrapha
#8
They don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom, *especially* after number 2
Image source: human_i_think_1983
#9
Make fun of others who have less.
Image source: Soobobaloula, Martin Kirigua
#10
People who make fun of somebody poor/struggling. Hurts my soul so much when they don’t even know your going through the same stuff or once we’re. Be humble, not everybody has it as good as you.
Image source: Lopsided_Library8069, hitesh choudhary
#11
They don’t take care of their kids.
Image source: Sad_Struggle_8131, Karolina Grabowska
#12
Throws garbage somewhere in nature instead of throwing it into a trash can like a civilized person should.
Image source: devilwithacrown, Suzy Hazelwood
#13
When they don’t buy their kid window sits on a plane and expect you to give up the window seat you payed for
Image source: StationDue3816, Oleksandr P
#14
Makes fun or shame other for something they cannot control or simply by their looks
Image source: Aziz_true_one
#15
People who throw violent tantrums at fast food employees over chicken nuggets
Image source: WanderlustWarlock, cottonbro studio
#16
Wearing one of those run on sentence Facebook T-shirts about how ‘this pistol packing Christian Aquarius Momma will butt f**k your dog if you mess with the Bible, babies or her truck’
Image source: celtic1888
#17
Doesn’t return the grocery cart.
Image source: Cultural_Product6430, Mizzu Cho
#18
Bragging about how rich they are.
Bragging about how smart they are.
Bragging about their conquests.
Bragging about committing sexual assault.
Not paying people who work for them.
Image source: Nobody275, Karolina Grabowska
#19
Theyre pregnant and still havent gotten their first kid back from grandma.
Image source: Painless_mf, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
#20
Leaves trash on table at fast food restaurants
Image source: blacksystembbq, freestocks.org
#21
Calling racism/homophobia/etc an “opinion.”
Image source: thethirdworstthing
#22
Chewing with the mouth open
Image source: Neat_Big_6991, Andrea Piacquadio
#23
Any Parent that trashes their kid in public, be it belittling, smacking/pushing them down etc. Pure scum!
Image source: Penfold_for_PM, Phil Nguyen
#24
Trash, usually. My neighbours moved in 18 months ago, since they arrived their garbage has been spilling out onto the street, their front yard filled with an ever growing collection of abandoned kitchen appliances. They throw their regular trash into my recycling bin, loudly at 2am, laughing while they do so and dump their furniture out on the street in front of mine and other people’s yards, again loudly and whilst laughing at 2am. They seem to add nothing to the world but noise, antisocial behaviour and garbage.
Image source: MrSpindles, Alan Stanton
#25
Smokes while pregnant.
Image source: reddit.com, Leah Kelley
#26
people who use others but get upset when they are called out
Image source: CakeupBakeup, RDNE Stock project
#27
F*****g fat toddler running around screaming in Wal Mart wearing nothing but diapers or tighty whities with chocolate smeared all over their face.
Source: from Palmdale, CA.
Image source: Sitch1959
#28
First response to anything negative is physical violence.
Image source: Fire_Reaver, Lukas
#29
I was recently on vacation in New Orleans and this woman who was staying at our hotel was telling a story to her adult daughter and (I assume) another family member about her very active sex life. The entire pool area could hear it. She went into detail that she and her husband were so intimate that he would shave her a**l area.
So that.
Image source: According_To_Me, Yaroslav Shuraev
#30
Getting in fights in public places. This just screams Trashy people
Image source: Thirdeye74
#31
Sending your kids off to school smelling like a blunt cause you hot boxed him in the car on the way to school.
Image source: Universal_Hippy510
#32
barefoot in a public bathroom.
Image source: Witepheresr, osseous
#33
Swearing at kids
Image source: Fizzabl, August de Richelieu
#34
“How would you like to own your own business?”
Image source: lost40s
#35
“I usually don’t get along with other women.”
Image source: Lunamoon318, Andrea Piacquadio
