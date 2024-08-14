Prepare for Alien Romulus with a Streaming Guide to Every Alien Movie

The release of Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus is just around the corner, but before diving into this anticipated installment, let’s take a look at where you can stream the entire Alien saga.
If you’re new to this legendary sci-fi horror franchise or planning a rewatch, keeping the continuity and sequence straight can be quite challenging. As one reviewer mentioned,
They’re bingable, certainly, but to the untrained viewer, keeping the continuity and sequence straight can be something of a problem.
Beginning Of The Franchise
The origin of this terrifying universe begins with Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979). On May 25, 1979, audiences were introduced to one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history when a baby xenomorph burst from Kane’s chest. This marked the beginning of a series that has deeply influenced pop culture over four decades.
Fast forward to today, and we are eagerly awaiting Alien: Romulus. Set between the 1979 original and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986), this new film promises fresh horrors for both fans and newcomers alike.
Where To Stream Them?
For those wanting to catch up or revisit these classics before Romulus hits theaters on August 16, Disney+ is your go-to platform. The streaming service offers all the major releases of the franchise including:
- Alien (1979)
- Aliens (1986)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien: Resurrection (1997)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
A Dive Into Nostalgia
This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Alien series, making it an excellent time to indulge in a binge-watching session. As stated in a recent reflection on the franchise’s influence:
The movie is Alien, and more than four decades later, its spawn have infested the pop culture landscape just as much as they had Kane’s lungs.
The Road To Romulus
The buzz around Romulus is palpable. This film will see young colonists encounter alien horrors aboard an abandoned space station. It’s described as combining horror origins with intense action sequences—the hallmarks of what fans love about the series.
The anticipation for Romulus suggests another successful entry into this storied franchise. So if you’re gearing up for its release, make sure to revisit the enthralling and haunting journey of its predecessors first!
