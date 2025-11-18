Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

by

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night (September 11) at the UBS Arena in New York. The show featured performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Eminem, and it had another record-breaking moment for Taylor Swift, who dethroned Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Celebrities turned up in their most eye-catching looks, fully embracing the more relaxed vibe of the award show compared to the formality of the Grammys or Oscars.

Outlandish style has defined the VMAs since the very first show in 1984 when Madonna wore a corseted wedding dress with a “Boy Toy” belt and continued in 2010 with Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress.

This year, we’ve also seen some questionable fashion choices, ranging from deconstructed bridal gowns to a Power Ranger-inspired look.

Here are our picks for the worst outfits from the 2024 VMAs.

#1 Addison Rae In Claire Sullivan

The Diet Pepsi singer wore a deconstructed ballerina look consisting of a custom white bra and high-waisted panties with a tulle tutu that covered her back.

Many agreed that the 23-year-old missed the mark with her oddly shaped bra with boa feathers.

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#2 Chanel West Coast In Alexis Bittar

The Ridiculousness alum sported a chaotic metallic look featuring a racy top with silver hearts over her nipples and a matching miniskirt. She opted for white pantyhose under her skirt, a classic element that contrasted the rest of the look.

Her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, left little to the imagination as well, arriving shirtless with a white vest and black leather pants.

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#3 Megan Thee Stallion In Nicole + Felicia

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#4 Katy Perry In Who Decides War

Katy received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, a recognition of her career and contribution to the music industry.

She also performed a medley of her biggest hits, including California Girls, Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Firework.

However, her ripped red carpet look wasn’t as memorable as her performance, with many saying the hitmaker looked as if she had survived being cast away just the day before the show.

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#5 Chet Hanks

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#6 Teddy Swims

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#7 Anitta In Dolce & Gabbana

The Brazilian superstar, who won Best Latin for her hit Mil Veces, joked that she was manifesting a new chapter in her life with her sexy bridal look.

She wore a bustier-style mini dress with thigh-high stockings and a tulle skirt, which she paired with a hooded cape. While we were not fans of her look, we hope her dream of walking down the aisle is fulfilled.

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source:  Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#8 Lenny Kravitz In Yves Saint Laurent

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

#9 Thalía In Harvey Cenit

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#10 GloRilla

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#11 Suki Waterhouse In Dolce & Gabbana

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#12 Chappell Roan In Y/Project

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Gotham/WireImage

#13 Lil Nas X

Known for his show-stopping looks, Lil Nas X channeled the Pink Power Ranger with a pink and white leather moto suit, complete with a massive helmet with cone-like ears.

At the 2022 VMAs, the 25-year-old rapper wore a bold sculptural outfit by Harris Reed, which consisted of a feathered ball gown skirt frame and an enormous headdress.

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

#14 Tyla In Area

Here Are The Worst Outfits From The 2024 VMAs

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

