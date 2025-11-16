40 Of The Most Heartwarming Pics And Stories Of Happily Adopted Pets (May Edition)

Adopting a pet is a great way to find a loving companion in need of help. There are shelters all over the world willing and able to help people find the right pet for them. Gone are the days of mutts and street cats, shelters now have to deal with people abandoning rare and expensive breeds.
If you are looking to brighten up your day, look no further. Here is a collection of furry friends who were adopted this May. We also reached out to Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about what people can do to help and some tips for adopters. So scroll through, upvote your favorite stories, and comment your thoughts below.
#1 Our Mail Lady Heard Something Crying From A Storm Sewer Drain. I Was Able To Find A Nearby Manhole And Get Down There
Found this little girl Saturday afternoon in the sewer. Completely covered in muck. Cleaned her up and gave her some KMR the first night. She was very timid and afraid. Lightened up Sunday and ate some soft kitten food. Slowly let our cats get acclimated . By Sunday night our big boy Siamese had adopted her. It is the cutest thing ever
#2 On Sunday, Hospice Told Me That Mom’s Lungs Were Starting To Fill With Fluid, Indicating The Start Of Organ Failure. My Mom Is Likely In Her Final Weeks Of Life
On the way home, my fiancé and I saw a tiny kitten miraculously dodge 4 lanes of speeding cars. We pulled over and got the kitten as fast as we could. Today, she met mom.
#3 I Adopted This Senior Corgi From A Couple In Assisted Living Who Could No Longer Care For Him. Say Hello To Binki!
#4 The Beautiful Kitty I Found In A Trash Can, Whoever Abandoned Her Lost Out On The Most Sweet And Smart Cat I’ve Ever Met. She Knows How To Do Tricks And Helps Me Through Ptsd Flashbacks
#5 These Boys Were Found Inside A Storm Drain Last Week. They Ended Up With Me After No One Else Would Take Them, Not Even The Shelter. I’m So Lucky Cause They Are A Perfect Set!
#6 Finally, After 5 Years Of Taking Care Of This Very Friendly, But Also Kinda Shy, Stray Cat, We Were Able To Catch Him, Take Him To The Vet And Finally Officially Adopt Him
Welcome to the family, Max! (even though you where part of it the entire time :) )
#7 I Just Adopted This Old Man (15yrs) With A Lot Of Health Issues. His Owner Passed Away And They Were Going To Put Him To Sleep. Welcome Home Buddy!!
#8 Was Told This Little Lady Was Unfriendly To Visitors… Apparently I Am The Chosen One!
#9 Found This Little Guy On The Road In A Closed Box. Welcome To The Family, Nugget
#10 Got My New Puppy Today
#11 Lost My Brand New Kitten For Over An Hour. After Literally Tearing My Room Apart, Found Her Inside My Lamp Passed Out The Whole Time
#12 I Rescued This Blue Eyed Beauty After Her Littermate Had Been Hit. They Were Dumped
#13 Rescued A New Kitten.. Pupper Approves
#14 My New Kittens Eclipse And Gelato. They Are 2-3 Months Old. Came Into The Shelter As Strays And Are Almost Fully Recovered From A Bad Case Of Fvr. Just Adopted Them Yesterday After Many Years Of Not Having Cats. They Are Adorable, Affectionate Little Bundles Of Energy
#15 This Street Pupper Has Been Living On The Construction Site Of Our House, So We’ve Adopted Her
#16 My Nephew With His New Puppy
#17 I Was Just Told About This Subreddit And Wanted To Share. This Is Winnie, We Just Adopted Her Today – She Is An 11 Year Old Pitbull/Potato Mix!
#18 Just Brought This Sweet Angel Home, Meet Charlie
#19 Meet The Newest Member Of The Family, Charlie Brown!
#20 I Present To You The Best Thing I’ve Ever Pulled Out Of A Dumpster: Zap
#21 We Found This Beauty At The Market. She Was Very Hungry And Covered In Ticks. We Decided To Take Her To Our Family, Had Her Spayed, Treated For Parasites And Now She Is A Very Sweet, Affectionate And Grateful Kitty
#22 We Just Adopted This Little Boy An Hour Ago. We Plan On Calling Him Icarus
#23 Adopted This Little Polydactyl Gremlin. Meet Pastina
#24 New Kitten Definitely Has Preferences As To The Most Comfortable Place To Sleep
#25 Look At This Happy Dog!!! She Was The Smallest Of Her Siblings And No One Wanted To Take Her. And I Took! She Seems To Really Love Me❤️
#26 My Sister Brought This Guy Home
#27 From Shelter Cat To Couch Potato. Meet Kirsten Who Turned Me Into A Cat Person
#28 New Puppy / Little Polar Bear Cub!
#29 I Think These Brothers Look Comfortable In Their New Home
#30 Update On Eddie, The Feral Cat No That One Wanted, Who Needed Lots Of Space….currently Chilling On My Lap
#31 We Have A New Adoptee Joining Our Family. Reddit, Meet Olive!
She’s still a little shy, but she’s warming up to her new home. Soon she’ll get to meet her brother who’s been trying to talk to her through the door.
#32 About To Adopt This Little (Big) Boy From The Shelter I Work At. He Went A Year With No Applications, And Now, I’m Finally Financially Ready For A Cat!
#33 My New Littles Ones, They Need To Be Bottle Fed, Mom Got Hit By A Car, I Feel Horrible
#34 Our Newest Addition
#35 Saw A Sign That Said Free Kittens So Now I Have A Free Kitten
#36 Kubo Became A Part Of Our Little Family Today. Such A Perfect Gentleman
#37 Adopted This Fluff Nugget A Week Ago. Safe To Say Cleocatra Seems Pretty Ok With Me
#38 Adopted This Boy Yesterday, His Crest Makes For Perfect Snack Storage
#39 I Hit The Jackpot Today
#40 We Just Adopted This Sweet Girl, She’s Six Weeks Old
