My Photos Of Blossoming Plums In Japan

My favorite plum tree.
I took a picture of a plum tree like it’s an impressionist painting.
Spring in Japan begins with the blooming of plum blossoms, and soon the cherry blossoms will bloom as well.
The photos were taken in a humorous way. I wrapped a food wrap around the lens and took some pictures!
It is called “Saran Wrap”&”Kure Wrap” in Japan.
More info: Instagram
#1 My Photo Of Defocus
#2 My Photo Of Defocus
#3 My Photo Of Defocus
#4 My Photo Of Defocus
#5 My Photo Of Defocus
#6 My Photo Of Defocus
#7 My Photo Of Defocus
#8 My Photo Of Defocus
#9 My Photo Of Defocus
#10 My Photo Of Defocus
#11 My Photo Of Defocus
#12 My Photo Of Defocus
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us