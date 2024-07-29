David Bromstad’s 6 Most Memorable HGTV Moments

American designer and television personality David Bromstad has had his fair share of memorable moments on HGTV. HGTV audiences have watched Bromstad grow from being a contestant on the debut season of HGTV Design Star to one of the top HGTV hosts. David Bromstad is the host of My Lottery Dream Home.
Beyond his audacious home designs and decor, David Bromstad’s glow-up and personality have attracted new audiences over the years. Since 2006, Bromstad has been a regular talent on the network. Over the years on the network, these have been David Bromstad’s 6 most memorable moments on HGTV.
Winning HGTV Design Star Season 1
David Bromstad’s first memorable moment on HGTV has to be his epic win of the debut season of HGTV Design Star. The series, which successfully aired for 8 seasons, was the first time reality television audiences knew about David Bromstad. Design Star was a reality competition show created to find a new host for a new design show on HGTV.
Bromstad was a few days from his 33rd birthday before it premiered on July 23, 2006, and was much younger than we know him today. However, his creativity and personality quickly endeared him to audiences. David Bromstad beat nine other contestants to win HGTV Design Star season 1. Bromstad walked away with the bragging rights and a car and became the host of his own TV show—a dream come true!
David Bromstad Hosting His First HGTV Show
From a young age, David Bromstad was always interested in design and art. He began his career as a Disney animator after attending and graduating from Florida’s Ringling College of Art and Design. Thanks to a mandatory leave as a Disney illustrator, Bromstad auditioned for Design Star at the urging of a close friend. Winning the show was the start of his age-long desire to have a career as a designer.
A year after his win, David Bromstad appeared on television as the host of HGTV’s Color Splash. The reality TV and home improvement show focused on improving homes and rooms through the dramatic use of colors. Color Splash helped Bromstad build a reputation for his love of colors. Each season of Color Splash was a hit, as it resonated with many more home improvement audiences. It was a cheaper option to revamp a space, especially experimenting with bright colors. Color Splash was another success, airing for 8 seasons from March 19, 2007, to March 17, 2012.
He Became HGTV Design Star’s Host
Another memorable moment for David Bromstad on HGTV is returning as host, which propelled him to the limelight. Since his HGTV Design Star win, Bromstad has become a household name. It wasn’t surprising that when producers thought to include mentors in Design Star season 6, David Bromstad was chosen. Bromstad was already a top HGTV host with Color Splash when it aired.
In Design Star season 7, Bromstad was announced as a returning mentor, with Tanika Ray initially announced as a returning host. However, David Bromstad was introduced at the start of season 7 as mentor and host. Bromstad hosted the show until its finale, including HGTV Design Star All Stars, while remaining a mentor.
David Bromstad As A Celebrity Judge On Brother vs. Brother
By 2015, David Bromstad was one of the network’s most creative minds. After introducing a new format in Brother vs. Brother season 3, David Bromstad was one of the celebrity judges introduced to pass a verdict on the twin’s designs. Unlike the show’s first two seasons, Canadian twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott had to compete against each other in weekly challenges. David Bromstad appeared in seasons 3 and 4, with premiere episodes attracting 13 million and 14 million audiences, respectively.
David Bromstad As My Lottery Dream Home Host
Newer HGTV audiences most likely knew about David Bromstad as the host of My Lottery Dream Home. The show premiered on March 7, 2015, and has been on air for 13 seasons. The HGTV show follows David Bromstad as he helps home buyers who have won the lottery or inherited large amounts of money fund their perfect homes. Several episodes have been filled with jaw-dropping homes and designs. So far, My Lottery Dream Home has been Bromstad’s biggest project on HGTV.
David Bromstad’s Goofy Moments On Set
David Bromstad’s HGTV memorable moments have to be all the times the host has been adorably goofy. Bromstad’s personality can light up any room and make him a delight for crew members and prospective buyers. David Bromstad’s success has been, in no small part, because of the love and support he gets from his family.
