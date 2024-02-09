While being in the spotlight can sometimes be invasive and overwhelming, David Bromstad’s family have always been a source of support and strength. Since his rise to fame in 2006, Bromstad has remained one of HGTV’s most famous hosts. One reason he’s so loved is his unmissable on-screen presence.
David Bromstad’s infectious smile and laugh, as well as jaw-dropping design transformations, have had audiences glued to their screens for years. Bromstad is always all about good energy and love, and most of it has come from the love he gets from his close-knit family. Here’s more about David Bromstad’s brothers and sisters, as well as his career successes.
Meet David Bromstad’s Parents
Richard Harold David Bromstad and Diane Marlys Bromstad are the patriarch and matriarch of the Bromstad family. Naming the TV personality after his father, David Bromstad was born in Cokato, Minnesota, on August 17, 1973. Amongst his brothers and sisters, David Bromstad is the youngest. David Bromstad’s father is of Norwegian descent, while his mother, who also has European ancestry, is of Swedish and German descent. His parents have been supportive of his choices, lifestyle, and career. Bromstad has and always acknowledges their love and influence in his life.
David Bromstad’s Rise to Fame
Before 2006, David Bromstad was an unknown name in television. A few years earlier, he decided he wanted a career as a Disney animator. Anyone who has followed Bromstad’s television journey knows he can be quite determined when he sets his mind to things. Since Ringling College of Art and Design was known to be a starting point for Disney animators, Bromstad set his sights on Sarasota, Florida, enrolled, graduated, and began working as a Disney Illustrator.
By 2006, thanks to a close friend’s advice and support from his siblings, Bromstad decided to move to Miami, Florida and auditioned for HGTV’s Design Star. HGTV was looking for a new design show and premiered Design Star as a reality television series to find a winner and new host for the new show. David Bromstad quickly stood out from the nine other contestants in season 1. The season, set in New York City, originally aired on HGTV on July 23. At the end of the 8-episode season, David Bromstad emerged as the winner. While Alice Fakier and Tym DeSanto walked away with brand-new Mercury Mariner cars, David Bromstad went on to host his show, Color Splash.
David Bromstad’s Shows on HGTV
Winning HGTV Design Star was a career-defining moment for David Bromstad. While a designer at heart, Bromstad refocused his attention from being an illustrator to an interior designer. Color Splash was also a success, airing for 8 seasons on HGTV from March 19, 2007, to March 17, 2012. Although production was initially done in San Francisco, it was moved to Miami in its last seasons, from 2010 to 2012. Besides Color Splash, Bromstad hosted and appeared in several other HGTV shows. He co-hosted Beach Flip and HGTV Insider in 2015. He has also been a contestant and judge on the reality TV game show Brother vs. Brother.
David Bromstad became the host of a new HGTV reality TV series, My Lottery Dream Home, in 2015. As always, David Bromstad received family support on his new journey and adventures. In the show, Bromstad uses his interior design skills to find homes for lottery winners or individuals who recently became rich. With the show now in season 13, My Lottery Dream Home has had a successful run since it premiered on March 7, 2015. With 158 episodes, Bromstad has helped new homeowners buy the home of their dreams, as well as taken audiences on an amazing home-buying journey. In late 2023, David Bromstad landed a new HGTV show, Hot Mess Renos. With only a few episodes aired, Hot Mess Renos has enjoyed good ratings as audiences watch Bromstad and his team transform derelict houses into masterpiece homes.
David Bromstad’s Siblings
As earlier stated, David Bromstad is the youngest in the family. David Bromstad has an older brother and two sisters. Bromstad’s older brother and oldest sibling is Dean Richard Bromstad. Although David Bromstad has close-knit relationship with his brother and sisters, his older brother loves to lead a private life. As such, despite David Bromstad being active on social media, there are no pictures of Dean Richard Bromstad. However, they are close, and he is supportive and proud of Bromstad’s successful career in television.
David Bromstad’s sisters are Dynelle Renee Bromstad and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad. Bromstad shares a closer bond with his sisters. If ever there’s a family photo or get-together, Bromstad and his sisters definitely know how to keep the party alive. Being very fond of them, Bromstad has praised them for their creativity, alluding to the fact that they, too, have an eye for interior design. Besides his career, family is everything for David Bromstad. If you loved reading about his brothers and sisters, here’s more about David Bromstad’s career successes and net worth.
