Tom Hiddleston: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Loki Actor

Thomas William Hiddleston is an English actor and Humanitarian. He was born on 9 February 1981 in the Westminster district of London to Diana Patricia Hiddleston and Dr James Norman Hiddleston. Hiddleston is currently engaged to English actress and writer Zawe Ashton and they have a child together. Before making it to the big screens Hiddleston acted on a few stage plays. He made his stage debut in 1999 in Journey’s End. In 2007 he played a role in the stage play Cymbeline, he won the Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play for his role. The following year he was nominated for the same award for his role as Cassio in Othello. From 2013 to 2014 Hiddleston starred as the title character in a production of Coriolanus, winning the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor and receiving a nomination for the Olivier Award for Best Actor.
Hiddleston began his acting career in 2007 in the drama film Unrelated. His career breakthrough came in 2011 for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor. A role he has continued to play to date. The same year he also portrayed F. Scott Fitzgerald in the romantic comedy Midnight in Paris and appeared in the war film War Horse. That year, he won the Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer and was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Hiddleston has also made some notable TV show appearances including his part in the 2012 BBC series The Hollow Crown. In 2016, he starred in the British TV series The Night Manager, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. Here are a few things to know about the actor.
Tom Hiddleston Is Multilingual
Although he was born and brought up in the United Kingdom, Hiddleston can speak more than just English. He also speaks Spanish, Greek, French, and Italian fluently. Hiddleston has been seen in several interviews showcasing his ability to speak multiple languages. He can also speak moderate amounts of Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Korean and German.
Hiddleston Once Won The Rear Of The Year Award
Its no doubt the English actor is a very attractive man. In 2016, Hiddleston was awarded the male Rear of the Year title. The award which began in 1976 and had its last contest held in 2019 was a British award for celebrities who were considered to have attractive buttocks. Hiddleston was named winner of the Rear of the Year award for his sex scene in the miniseries The Night Manager.
He Had His First Kiss When He Was 10 Years Old
The English actor had his first kiss at the age of 10. Hiddleston talked about the kiss in an interview in 2014 stating, “She was a huge crush, we were in the same class, a lot of note-swapping, and eventually it all went down in a cricket pavilion on an autumn night,”. He added, “It was very thrilling.”
Tom Hiddleston Is A UNICEF Ambassador
Among being an actor, Hiddleston is also a humanitarian. He is a UK ambassador of the humanitarian and developmental assistance fund group UNICEF. In 2013, he travelled to Guinea to raise awareness about hunger and malnutrition. Then in 2015 and again in 2016, he travelled to South Sudan and saw how the civil war and cholera outbreak destroyed the lives of vast numbers of children. In an interview in 2016, he said“Everywhere there is inequality, everywhere there is division, and I worry about it,”. He added “I think everybody does. I wish we could be decent to each other. And I’ve thought a lot about whether I have a responsibility to stand up for what I believe in because I have a platform because I have a voice. There is a red line where you do have to stand up for these children”.
He Wanted The Role Of Thor
Although his role as Loki was his breakthrough role, Hiddleston initially auditioned for the lead role of Thor. He has even previously revealed that he initially held the hammer in his hand for his original audition. While auditioning he was given six weeks to bulk up and also went on a strict diet and gained twenty pounds of muscle. However, Thor director Kenneth Branagh ultimately decided he was more suitable as the antagonist, Loki.
