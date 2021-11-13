10 Things You Didn’t Know About Veronica Burgess

Veronica Burgess is an actor who has been in the business for just over a decade. She can be seen in popular network TV shows such as Lucifer (Netflix) and Shameless (Showtime), as well as multiple feature films alongside talents like Bruce Dern and AnnaLynne McCord. Growing up in Southern California, Veronica started performing at a young age via dance and school theater productions. Veronica’s parents always encouraged her art education, and they remain her biggest supporters in her career today. Her other big supporters are her husband, actor, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and her 5-year-old son, Leonardo. Veronica loves traveling and anything that involves being outdoors and physically challenging herself. She is usually open to trying anything at least once and believes life is all about experiences and quality time shared with the people you love the most. Below are ten things you probably don’t know about actor Veronica Burgess.
1. She is a US Navy veteran.
Right after finishing high school, Veronica enlisted in the US Navy. She served onboard the USS Bataan for four years, an amphibious assault ship stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a Boatswain’s Mate and participated overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1 & 2, and her ship was the first responder to Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005. During her time in service, she was awarded eight medals and earned her Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin. She was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd class (E-4) at the end of her four-year enlistment.
2. Veronica earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology.
Health and fitness have always been top priorities for the actor, and after her time in the Navy, she thought she might want to go into physical therapy or chiropractic work. She even interned at a gym that is specifically designed for people with disabilities. She says that was the most rewarding experience during her four years of college. She graduated Cum Laude from California State University Fullerton in 2011.
3. She was pregnant when she shot Shameless.
In 2016, when Veronica worked on the award-winning show, Shameless, she was actually eight months pregnant with her son. She says that made the experience that much more memorable and special. “It was one of my favorite shows to watch, so then to be able to work on it, and working on it during such a special time in my life, made it one of the best memories I have had in my career.”
4. Veronica’s love of animals helped her career.
Her love for animals and performing came together when she was part of a theater company called Equine dell’arte, which performed Shakespeare on horseback. Veronica has always loved being with and working with animals, so naturally, when she saw the audition notice for this new, one-of-a-kind theater company, she jumped at the chance to be a part of it. They performed several reimagined Shakespeare works in Southern California and an original play by artistic director, Susan Kelijian, called The Gilded Lilies.
5. She is an expert 9MM shot.
While in the Navy, Veronica qualified as an expert marksman with the 9MM handgun. This has helped her in her artistic career as she tends to play many law enforcement types of characters. Although she does not own a gun herself, she likes to go to the range as often as possible to keep her skills sharp.
6. Veronica is a long-distance runner.
Since her teenage years, she has always participated in long-distance running. She was a part of her high school’s cross country team and has kept up her passion for running throughout her life. She recently ran the Malibu half marathon and was training for the LA marathon before a knee injury forced her to take some time off. However, she is looking forward to returning to the sport that she loves very soon.
7. She has a twin sister.
“Being a fraternal twin is the best,” she says. “It’s like I have a built-in best friend for my entire life!” Her twin sister, Jessica, and her are very close and always have been. Jessica is five minutes older than Veronica. They were born on September 3rd.
8. Her favorite country she has visited is Turkey.
Ancient ruins, historical monuments, amazing food, friendly people, beautiful fashion designs, and an abundance of beautiful landscapes are why she loves the country so much. Fun fact, Veronica actually won a belly dancing competition at a Turkish restaurant while she was there!
9. She teaches at her acting school, The Acting Center.
Veronica credits The Acting Center, or TAC, as the students call it, with helping her understand her craft and pushing her to be the best artist she can be. Teaching is her way to give back to other actors who are looking to sharpen their skills and level up in their careers. “I would not be where I am today without TAC” Veronica says. “They have taught me so many invaluable skills, helped me level up my career over the years, supported me, cheered me on, and been there for me as an artist for most of my career. For that, I will always be grateful.”
10. She was voted Most Ambitious by her peers in school.
Veronica has always had big dreams and has taken big actions to achieve those dreams throughout her life. Evidently, this is a quality her peers recognized early on, a quality that has served her well in her life and her acting career. Veronica can currently be seen in season 6 of Lucifer, now available on Netflix, and Death in Texas, now available on Hulu.