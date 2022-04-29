For decades, HGTV has given us some great home renovation shows. Every time it seems like the network couldn’t possibly come up with any new ideas, it does exactly that. One of the latest shows that will be joining HGTV’s lineup is one that no one ever saw coming. The upcoming series, Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, is set to premiere on May 2. The show follows award winning music producer Lil Jon as he meets with homeowners and works with them to breathe new life into their homes. You may think you know Lil Jon from his music, but this show is going to introduce you to a whole new side of him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lil Jon Wants to Do What?
1. Lil Jon Isn’t The Only Star
Lil Jon’s name may be the only one in the title, but that doesn’t mean he is the only star of the series. He is joined by home-design expert Anitra Mecadon. Anitra has years of experience working on home renovation projects and she’s also no stranger to working with HGTV.
2. The Show Is Filmed in Atlanta
Lil Jon was born and raised in Atlanta, so it’s only right that the show be filmed in his hometown. While this is great news for people in the area, this means that if you aren’t a homeowner in Atlanta, the chances of you ever being on the show are pretty much non-existent.
3. The Show is Focused on Setting Trends
If you’re someone who likes unique design choices, then this show is for you. In a press release for the show, Lil Jon said, “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.”
4. The Show Doesn’t Have Official Social Media Profiles
Following shows on social media has become a great way to stay in the loop and get access to behind-the-scenes clips and other content. Sadly, that isn’t an option with this series. As of now, Lil Jon Wants to do What? doesn’t have profiles on any social media platforms. The good news, however, is that people can follow Lil Jon and Anitra’s personal social media accounts.
5. This Show Is The Beginning Of a New Era for HGTV
Introducing fresh content ideas is one of the best ways for a network to stay relevant, and HGTV plans on doing just that. In the press release for the show, HGTV’s president, Jane Latman, said, “We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum”.
6. The Idea For The Show Was Suggested By Anitra’s Husband
Sometimes the best ideas come when you least expect them, and that’s exactly how the concept for Lil Jon Wants to do What? came about. Lil Jon and Anitra met when Lil Jon was doing a renovation project on his house. The two really hit it off and Anitra’s husband thought it could be a good idea for them to do a show together.
7. Additional Content Is Available on The HGTV Website
Just because you can’t follow the series on social media doesn’t mean that you can’t still access additional content. The show has its own page on the HGTV website where people can see show extras. At the moment, the page only has blog posts but it will likely have clips once the show premieres.
8. Lil Jon’s Interest in Home Design Didn’t Just Start With The Show
Some people may think it’s kind of random that Lil Jon suddenly wants to have a home design show. What those people don’t know, however, is that home design is something that Lil Jon has been interested in for several years. As a creative person, he has always liked the idea of home projects.
9. This Isn’t Lil Jon’s First TV Show
Even though the music industry is where Lil Jon made a name for himself, he also has some solid experience in the TV industry. Over the years, he has made appearances on several TV series including The Apprentice, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette.
10. There Are Shots Involved
The 2009 single “Shots” is one of Lil Jon’s most famous features so it may not be too surprising to find out that there are shots involved in Lil Jon Wants to do What? According to Icecream Convos, Lil Jon, Anitra, and the homeowners take a shot before the idea is pitched and before the project is revealed.