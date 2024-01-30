David Bromstad is yet to have a child of his own and doesn’t seem to have such plans. The HGTV host has been open about his sexuality but manages to keep his personal life private. Of a mixed ancestry that comprises Norwegian, Swedish, and German, Bromstad grew up as the last child with two older siblings and a brother who loves him dearly. His brother is often mistaken for his twin as they share a strong resemblance and bond. Bromstad often shares his close bond with his birth family on social media but has not started his own family. However, he cares for two dogs named Miss Lady Godiva Bonbon and Dozer Bubbas.
Famed for his passionate exploits as an interior designer, David Bromstad gained national recognition when he began appearing on HGTV. He first rose to fame in 2006 after beating nine contestants to emerge as the winner of the first outing of HGTV’s reality competition show Design Star. The show was designed to pick a host for the network’s new show and Bromstad stood out from the other contestants with his exceptional talent as a designer and engaging onscreen presence. Aside from winning a car, Bromstad also landed the opportunity to host his show, Color Splash with David Bromstad. Bromstad was the host of Color Splash from 2007 to 2012 and has been hosting My Lottery Dream Home since 2015. The television personality has also charmed his way into many hearts. As such, fans are curious about his personal life. Does David Bromstad have a child and is he married? Find out below.
David Bromstad Does Not Have a Child
The HGTV host doesn’t have a child yet. The celebrated designer has not been open about his thoughts on having children but his love for family is undeniable. Bromstad loves to spend time with his nieces and nephews and seems to love his life the way it is.
David Bromstad Is Openly Gay
David Bromstad may keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life but he is not in the closet. The 6 feet 2 inches tall television personality has openly spoken about being gay in television interviews and often flaunts his gay pride on social media. Bromstad uses his celebrity status to promote the LGBTQ community and serves as an activist for gay rights. For his commitment to the community, Bromstad has gained a mention on Out magazine’s Out100 list of prominent LGBTQ people, the first HGTV personality to achieve the feat. Bromstad’s love for tattoos has also seen him ink different designs that depict his love of family, gay pride, Disney characters, and color.
Is He Married?
David Bromstad is not married yet and has not shown any possible sign of exchanging vows with anyone at the moment. The television personality is busy building an illustrious career as a host and designer alongside other endeavors. Bromstad also enjoys the company of his family, with his sisters often seen on his social media posts. While he has not married anyone, Bromstad has been in a few relationships in the past.
Who Is David Bromstad Dating?
David Bromstad has hinted that he is currently dating someone but has kept the details away from public scrutiny. Thus, nothing is known about his partner. His social media posts focus on his work, family, and all the fun activities he engages in. He often shares his support for the rainbow community on his socials.
While he has kept the details of his current relationship under wraps, David Bromstad was in a long-term relationship that lasted for over a decade. The high-profile relationship was with former police officer Jeffrey Glasko whom he met at a party. The singles event took place on Valentine’s Day (2004) in Firestone, Orlando, Florida. For over 10 years, Bromstad and Glasko built a strong relationship that saw them cohabit at some point. Sadly, the relationship crashed in 2015 following a messy breakup. The TV host dragged Glasko to court for misappropriation of their common funds but the case was dismissed. Glasko retaliated with a lawsuit for damages due to a breach in a cohabitation contract that was never documented. The case was also dismissed. Since their split, Bromstad has not shared much about his personal life but his support for LGBTQ+ rights as an activist remains strong.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!