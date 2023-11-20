What Happened To Josie Loren After Her Role In The Mentalist?

Once passionate about a career in show business, American former actress Josie Loren was on track to Hollywood stardom when she walked away from it in 2015. The Miami, Florida native debuted in 2006 with appearances in series like Veronica Mars, Hannah Montana, and Glenn Gordon Caron’s Medium. In the following years, she performed in small and big screen productions of notable networks and studios while studying Mass Communication at UCLA. Loren first gained widespread recognition as Kaylie Cruz in Holly Sorensen’s Make It or Break It, which earned her at least two nominations for Teen Choice Awards.
Following guest appearances in TV shows like NCIS, Drop Dead Diva, The Glades, and Hit the Floor, Josie Loren landed another regular role in the last season of CBS’ The Mentalist. She portrayed Michelle Vega, a rookie FBI agent, in 10 episodes of the crime mystery created by Bruno Heller. Given the show’s popularity and her character therein, Loren was poised to land more roles in significant productions. But then she decided to quit acting in 2015 and hasn’t looked back. Since she abandoned the profession, The Mentalist actress has forged a different career path for herself.
Josie Loren Left Acting To Become A Lawyer
Loren was last seen in the “Green Light” episode The Mentalist in 2015, the same year she played Kristi in Online Daters and appeared as Sam in an episode of Young & Hungry. She quit acting thereafter to pursue a career in law. Her decision to leave acting was ignited on the set of ABC’s Make It or Break It. While working on the show, Josie Loren’s friend Tasha Schwikert nudged her towards considering a career change.
The women met on the set of the teen drama, wherein Schwikert served as a stunt woman. The former Olympic gymnast befriended Josie Loren and shared her dream of pursuing a legal career, which inspired The Mentalist actress to do the same. Determined to follow her newfound passion, Josie Loren stopped auditioning for roles in 2015, opting to study law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. She graduated in May 2019, earning her J.D. and the license to practice law.
She Now Works As An Associate Attorney In A Los Angeles Law Firm
The former actress kicked off her legal career as an associate with Fox Rothschild, LLP in Los Angeles. In January 2021, she joined Munck Wilson Mandala (MWM) LLP, which prides itself as a leading tech-focused law firm. Unveiling Josie Loren as its associate attorney, Munck expressed in a press release that the retired actress “brings a unique background of entertainment and legal experience to the firm’s roster… At MWM, she will focus on supporting clients in transactional and corporate law.”
Loren works in the firm’s entertainment and sports practices. She learned of the opportunity at the firm through Schwikert, who also works as an MWM associate in Dallas. Schwikert welcomed The Mentalist actress to the MWM fold, asserting she’s an excellent addition to the company. “She succeeded in having a career in entertainment as an actress for several years and chose to enroll in law school so that she could help clients and make a difference,” stated Schwikert. “I know that her outstanding qualities and work ethic will make her a great fit for our firm,” added the former Olympic gymnast
Josie Loren Is Married And A Mother Of Two
Josie Loren’s personal life has thrived as much as her new career since she left acting. During her days in the entertainment industry, she was romantically linked to performers like Jason Dolley, Chord Overstreet, and Zane Holtz, but none of the relationships amounted to anything serious. The Michelle Vega actress began dating American former football quarterback Matt Leinart in September 2013. After Leinart proposed in July 2016, Loren took to Instagram to announce their engagement. “Woke up this morning (with a headache) thinking last night was a dream, but my left hand told me it was real…yep, I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I’ll love you forever,” she wrote.
Nearly two years later, on May 26, 2018, the two exchanged wedding vows. Their wedding was held at the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Asheville, North Carolina, followed by a reception at the Grove Park Inn. Their union has been blessed with two sons—Cayson Asis Leinart and Cannon Asis Leinart, born in January 2020 and May 2021. Josie Loren is also a stepmom to Cole Cameron Leinart, Matt Leinart’s son with Brynn Cameron.
Follow Us