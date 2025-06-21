DDG: Everything You Need to Know about Halle Bailey’s Ex

DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) made a name for himself as a YouTuber, posting a variety of videos on the platform. He began his online career in high school and made major progress in college. DDG earned more than 3 million subscribers on the video-streaming platform by sharing videos ranging from parodies to pranks, challenges, and skits. One of his popular videos is a parody of The Weeknd‘s music video for the track The Hills. He leveraged his YouTube fame to thrive on other social media platforms.
Though DDG became successful on YouTube, he has diversified his career into different areas of the entertainment industry. A renowned rapper, DDG transformed his childhood passion for music into a thriving career. His music has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and received certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). DDG is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded a record label, Zooted Music. Keep reading for more interesting facts about the rapper.
DDG is From an Internet-famous Family
DDG was born in Pontiac, Michigan, in the United States, on October 10, 1997. The rapper hails from an internet-famous family. His mother, Tonya Yvette Grandberry, who is fondly called Mama DDG, has a decent following on YouTube. Her YouTube channel, Mama DDG, has over 500k subscribers. On Instagram, she has over 130k followers. From the popular Lamborghini gold digger prank and telling DDG that he is adopted, Mama DDG has some fun videos to watch on her channel.
Though he worked as an audio engineer, DDG’s father is also active on the internet. Of course, he goes by the moniker DDG Daddy. DDG has six siblings, including his brothers Dub and Darion Breckenridge. The latter was murdered at age 21. His sisters include Tawanna and Tiara. The siblings are doing well in the entertainment industry and maintaining a close-knit relationship with one another.
He Was Class Valedictorian in High School
DDG was a high-flyer in school and earned the honor of being his class valedictorian at International Tech Academy. After graduating from high school, he moved to Central Michigan University, but didn’t make it to graduation. DDG dropped out of college to pursue his entertainment career full-time. According to the rapper, he was making $30,000 per month on YouTube. Subsequently, he relocated to Hollywood, California, to continue his career.
DDG Began Making Music as a Child
Growing up, DDG would record songs in the studio where his father worked as an audio engineer. In his formative years, DDG made a diss track dubbed Big Boat to Lil Yatchy and self-released several songs and his first extended play, “Take Me Serious.” His music gained millions of views on YouTube, attracting major record labels to the talented artist. DDG signed a deal with Epic Records in June 2018 and has released four studio albums, two extended plays, and one mixtape under the label.
DDG’s music career has produced globally acclaimed tracks. In addition to garnering massive online engagement, his songs have received recognition from the RIAA. His single, Arguments, released on June 1, 2018, was certified Gold by the organization. Additionally, he grabbed a double platinum certification from the RIAA in 2020 for his single Moonwalking in Calabasas remix featuring Blueface. His music has also appeared on Billboard charts.
He Began Making YouTube Videos in 2014
Before he became a rap star, DDG gained fame as a YouTuber. His foray into the video-streaming platform began in 2014 when he commenced making videos. After graduating from high school in 2015, DDG decided to take his YouTube presence to the next level. He expanded his horizon by making YouTube vlogs, covering pranks, challenges, skits, parodies, and reaction content on the platform.
With his fanbase growing exponentially, DDG’s YouTube exploits subsequently shot him to prominence. However, he had to drop out of college in his freshman year to make this dream a reality. His self-titled channel, which was launched on October 3, 2017, has amassed over 3.1 million subscribers and millions of views. He also leveraged his YouTube fame to build millions of followers across other social media platforms.
Who is DDG Dating?
The rapper’s relationship timeline is pretty simple. His first publicized relationship was with Rubi Rose, an American female rapper who doubles as a video vixen and internet personality. They dated from 2020 to 2021. In 2022, DDG confirmed he was dating The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. They welcomed a son together on December 22, 2023, but the relationship crashed soon afterward. It has been rocky between the two since their breakup, with Bailey claiming DDG had been physically abusive towards her. Thus, she obtained a restraining order to keep him away.
