Who’s Vanessa? Spotting Ursula’s Alter Ego in The Little Mermaid

Oh, The Little Mermaid, that nostalgic splash from the past where sea creatures sing better than most humans and sea witches have more wardrobe changes than a pop diva. Let’s dive right in and talk about Ursula’s lesser-known, yet equally fabulous alter ego, Vanessa. Yes, Vanessa – the name that had every ’90s kid going, “Who’s that girl?” as Ursula pulled the ultimate sea-swap to mess with poor Ariel’s love life.
Meet Ursula’s Other Half
In a tale as old as 1989, there was this sea witch who decided she wasn’t getting enough screen time. So, what does she do? She whips up a potion, sings a catchy tune, and transforms into her human alter-ego Vanessa to beguile Prince Eric. This isn’t just a quick costume change; it’s a full-on plot twist. And for those of you who might not recall, the classic 1989 animated movie sees Ursula arrive on the surface to sabotage Ariel’s relationship with Prince Eric by posing as Vanessa.
Why Vanessa Matters
Let’s get strategic here. Vanessa’s Purpose isn’t just to strut around on two legs and flip her hair seductively. She’s the slinky, sly, seductive fiancé of Prince Eric for a day, a remarkably attractive woman who briefly becomes the center of the plot. This isn’t just villainy; it’s villainy with style. Vanessa is Ursula’s human alter ego who arrives on the surface with the goal to sabotage Ariel’s relationship with Prince Eric.
Villain Undercover
Audiences were probably too dazzled by her beauty to realize that Vanessa was actually Ursula in disguise. Reception of Vanessa was like that moment when you realize your favorite soft drink has been replaced with a diet version – subtly different but still familiar.
We already had Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula, so to have another well-known person playing her as Vanessa just felt weird, said director Rob Marshall, highlighting the distinct actress portrayal separate from Ursula.
The Art of Deception
If there ever was an award for ‘Best Use of Disguise in an Animated Feature,’ Vanessa would take it home. Vanessa’s Deception is not just about batting eyelashes and twirling hair; she uses every trick in the book to ensure Prince Eric is under her spell. Ursula, using the guise of Vanessa, employs deceit to enchant Prince Eric, leveraging her powers of illusion and transformation to further her plan.
The Forgotten Siren
Last but not least, let’s talk about Vanessa’s Legacy. She may not have had a long run in the Disney villain spotlight, but she certainly made an impression.
Jessica is not really a singer, but she acted the singing so beautifully. She’s just a beautiful, beautiful actress, and she went there, perfectly sums up how Vanessa left her mark – not through song, but through sheer character presence.
