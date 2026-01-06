Whitney Peak’s Memorable Roles: 5 Performances That Put Her in the Spotlight

Ugandan–Canadian actress Whitney Peak, who turned 22 in 2025, has had an impressive career run since her debut in 2017. Less than a decade later, Peaks has starred in some of television and film’s most iconic projects. Born in Kampala, Uganda, she later moved to Canada with her family in 2012, where she discovered her passion for acting.
Whitney Peak’s authenticity and youthful energy have made her one of the most exciting young actors of her generation. Despite her relatively young age, Peak has already built a diverse career portfolio, from high-profile TV reboots to fantasy films to more intimate dramatic roles. 2026 is scheduled to be Peak’s busiest year with three upcoming movie projects, including the much-anticipated sequel/prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. However, here’s a look at every role Whitney Peak played that made her famous.
Judith Blackwood in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2019–2020)
Whitney Peak made her screen debut in the 2017 TV movie Campfire Kiss. Although she made a guest appearance in an episode (“Wet Hot American Bummer”) of Legends of Tomorrow in 2018, it was her role as Judith Blackwood in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that ultimately became her breakout role. Peak joined the Netflix supernatural horror series in its second season (Part 3) in 2019.
Her character, although a part of the guest cast, was one of the twin children of Father Faustus (Richard Coyle) and Constance Blackwood (Alvina August). As Judas Blackwood’s (Darius Willis) twin sister, they are groomed for a powerful future within the Church of Night. For television audiences who watched the show, it’s arguably the first time they were introduced to the actress.
Zoya Lott in Gossip Girl (2021–2023)
Whitney Peak’s next big television project was the teen drama Gossip Girl. However, this time, she was a part of the show’s main cast as Zoya Lott. In the HBO Max reboot show, Zoya was a socially conscious, activist-minded teenager navigating high school and social media politics in New York. Peak’s portrayal gave Zoya a strong voice, making her not just another privileged character but someone deeply concerned with justice and identity. The role was a major turning point in her career, as she was cast as a lead. Although panned by critics, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl aired for two seasons, from 2021 to 2023.
Becca in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)
Whitney Peak made her film debut in 2017 with Molly’s Game. Five years later, her sophomore project became one of the biggest of her career. Cast as Becca in Hocus Pocus 2, she played the teenage girl who accidentally resurrected the infamous Sanderson sisters on her 16th birthday. The iconic sequel saw the return of veteran actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. As Becca, Peak brought warmth, vulnerability, and a bit of wonder. Beyond being a new character, Becca was someone longing for more, someone who stepped into a world of magic and danger.
Anna in Eye for an Eye (2025)
Whitney Peak led her first cast in Colin Tilley’s horror Eye for an Eye. In the film, Peak plays Anna, a teenager whose parents have died suddenly and who moves from New York to live with her grandmother in a small Florida town. Once there, she befriends local teens and is involved in violent acts. This ultimately draws her into a supernatural curse associated with a vengeful entity known as “Mr. Sandman.” Anna must deal with the fallout of witnessing this event and the horror that follows. Eye for an Eye also starred British actress and singer Golda Rosheuvel. The movie was largely a critical success, earning a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Yvonne Reynolds in Trap House (2025)
Whitney Peak’s latest project is the 2025 action thriller Trap House. In the film, she plays Yvonne Reynolds, one of the tight-knit group of teenagers whose parents are undercover DEA agents. Peak’s character becomes entangled in a risky situation with the cartel. Whitney Peak co-starred alongside Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with several criticizing the storyline. However, Trap House stands out for Whitney Peak, as it marks the first time the actress has starred in more than one movie in a year. With the projected success of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in 2026, Whitney Peak’s career trajectory is at its peak.
Follow Us