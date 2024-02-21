End of Watch Is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Most Underrated Film

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the best actors in modern cinema today. The Oscar nominee has been in memorable films such as Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, Prisoners, Zodiac, and Source Code. Which is why it’s easy to forget some of the smaller movies in his filmography. That’s pretty much where End of Watch comes in.
The David Ayer film focuses on Brian Taylor (Gyllenhaal) and Mike Zavala (Michael Pena), LAPD partners who patrol one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Their honor and dedication to the job are unquestioned, even if they bend the rules from time to time. One of those times sees them get involved with a Mexican Cartel, which ends up putting more heat on the police officers and their families.
The 2012 feature came out in a crowded year that saw the releases of Zero Dark Thirty, Argo, Life of Pi, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Skyfall. End of Watch is an excellent film that brings out the humanity in these heroes in blue. More importantly, it highlights the world these men and women face daily, and how their lives can change in a split second.
End of Watch Highlights The Dangers Police Officers Face
I don’t think it’s highlighted enough just how much these men and women sacrifice daily. With the tensions at an all-time high surrounding cops in our country, sadly, I don’t think many care either. I won’t get too political here, but David Ayer doesn’t glorify police officers. They’re not showcased as action heroes with quippy one-liners and invincibility. Brian and Mike are presented as human beings. In fact, the reason this film works so much is due to their relationship.
Brian and Mike feel like genuine brothers. The chemistry is incredibly strong between these two. It’s hard to believe at one point that Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena were barely on speaking terms when filming began. However, their friendship blossomed after intense training for the film. It shows and it’s that human element that makes them endearing. End of Watch isn’t just about two police officers who get caught in the Mexican Cartel.
It’s to honor and show respect to people who are often disrespected in the public eye. Documenting their humanity throughout the feature peels back the layers of who they are once they put on the blue uniform. Plus, it makes the ending of the film even more tragic. There are good and bad cops. The point is that all of them are human and the dangers they face should be commended.
The Villains Could’ve Used Some Work
It’s not just the two main protagonists that shine in this film. Supporting names such as Orozco (America Ferrera), Van Hauser (David Harbour), and Sarge (Frank Grillo) have distinct personalities that bring their characters to life. Each of their characters is given a moment to shine, while not stealing the spotlight from the two main leads. None of the cops in End of Watch feel the same. However, the same thing can’t be said about the villains.
As great as the film is, it’s hard not to notice that the villains are one-dimensional. They’re just…Mexican gangsters. You’ve seen these characters a million times before and there’s no depth beyond the outer surface. The film does an excellent job developing Brian and Mike, but it forgets the importance of multilayered villains as well.
It’s okay to have characters with a mysterious past. Hell, this works incredibly well for Michael Myers. However, giving characters like Big Evil (Maurice Compte) a dimension would’ve helped us understand why he views the world the way he does. It could’ve been an insightful showcase of these men and women who choose such a destructive and violent lifestyle. The villains don’t particularly ruin the film. But they’re the least memorable thing about End of Watch.
David Ayer’s Best Directional Work
Ayer made an impact when he wrote Training Day. However, End of Watch proved that he could properly tell a cohesive story with a compelling set of characters. It’s violent, but never for the sake of shock value or unnecessary gore. It’s a strong love letter about the unsung heroes who often go unnoticed. If you ever questioned whether Ayer was the right choice for directing Suicide Squad, check this film out. He makes sure to keep humanity intact despite all the bullets and violence. Jake Gyllenhaal has a rich filmography that’s filled with classics, but this is his most underrated movie that everyone should see.
