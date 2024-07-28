6 Movies That Explore The Nuances of Intercultural Love

In a world that is divided by religion, race, and creed, finding unconditional love is a struggle like no other. In such times of universal distress, something as simple as intercultural love spreads a message that promotes peace and co-existence. Intercultural relationships pose as examples of how, at the end of the day, there is no greater emotion and no greater power than that of true love. When one is genuinely smitten, the man-made barriers to diversifying society cease to exist as harmony prevails. We are then viewed as unique individuals free of societal labels and generational hate.
Entertainment media is the ideal medium to influence audiences on a larger scale. This is precisely why movies that portray intercultural relationships help unite human beings and spread important messages on diversity and inclusivity. Even in the technologically advanced 21st century, inherent racism continues to be a part of our society. We bring you a handpicked list of six thought-provoking movies that dive deep into the nuances of intercultural love and will likely inspire engaging dinner table conversations. Let’s get into it!
1. A United Kingdom
Up first on this list is the critically acclaimed biographical film A United Kingdom, which tells the real-life intercultural love story of Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), a prince of Bechuanaland, and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white British woman. The film delves into the emotional union and unconditional love between the couple as they face backlash from their families and are subject to political uproar from their respective communities.
The film explores themes of racial prejudice, identity, and sacrifice. Viewers witness the couple fight against all odds and aspersions, putting up a united front and remaining resilient to gain acceptance. A United Kingdom is brimming with powerful scenes that will tug on your heartstrings as it relays important messages on unity, inclusion, and the importance of love. This culturally enriched movie is a must-watch!
Watch A United Kingdom on Prime Video
2. The Big Sick
Another movie inspired by real-life events that portray intercultural love with a hilariously heart-touching storyline is The Big Sick. This romcom recounts the love story between Pakistani American comedian Kumail Nanjiani (playing himself) and his white-American girlfriend, Emily Gordon ( Zoe Kazan), and how their diverse cultural backgrounds hinder their budding relationship. Viewers witness Kumail struggle to find a middle ground between his Pakistani roots and his feelings for Emily with the looming fear of his family’s expectations.
Things take a tumultuous turn when Emily falls ill, and Kumail is left to deal with her parents while debating his emotions. The Big Sick was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, so you’d best believe it’s worthwhile!
Watch The Big Sick on Prime Video
3. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a relatively lighter watch on this list. The popular Netflix rom-com explores the romance between Korean American Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and her white boy love interest, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). The film’s plot revolves around the havoc that ensues when Lara Jean’s secret love letters mysteriously reach their five recipients as she deals with the repercussions of the same. The film portrays how Lara Jean’s Korean heritage plays a significant role in shaping her ideologies on love and her internal struggle to figure out her identity as a mixed-race individual.
It also showcases how a single father attempts to instill the essence of his deceased wife’s culture in his daughters as we see him take Lara Jean and her sisters to Korean family gatherings. The film also boasts two sequels: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and a spin-off series titled XO, Kitty.
Watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix
4. Loving
Grab some tissues because this one’s a tear-jerker. When the movie trailer alone moves you to tears, you know it will be a good one. Loving is a romantic drama based on the true life love story of Richard (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga), the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, nullifying state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. The film portrays the legal struggle and racial discrimination the couple faced during the first couple of years of their marriage as they were forced to move out of their hometown. Loving does an incredible job of portraying how true love has the power to bring about social reform and challenge the system.
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It?
There’s nothing cuter than a love story between childhood best friends, but sometimes it just takes a little nudge to erase the platonic lines. In the case of What’s Love Got To Do With It?, it took a whole trip to Pakistan, an arranged marriage, and a controversial documentary for the protagonists to finally realize their true feelings. This film revolves around childhood best friends Zoe (Lily James), a British filmmaker, and Kazim (Shazad Latif), a British Pakistani doctor, who share the most adorable friendship.
Things take a wild turn when Kazim agrees to an arranged marriage set up by his parents. Zoey resorts to making a documentary about the whole event as the entire lot travels to Pakistan for the impending nuptials. What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a fresh take on intercultural relationships and even shines a light on how a community is far more progressive and culturally enriched than entertainment media perceives.
Watch What’s Love Got To Do With It? on Prime Video
6. Brooklyn
Ending strong with the romantic period drama Brooklyn. The film revolves around the protagonist, Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan), an Irish woman who immigrated to Brooklyn in the early 1950s for better job opportunities. Her initial experiences rendered her homesick in a land unknown to her until a chance encounter with Italian American plumber Tony Fiorello (Emory Cohen) changes everything. The two have a whirlwind romance, but tragedy strikes when Eilis has to return to her hometown, Enniscorthy, following the death of her sister.
Although she promises to return, the comfort of being back home threatens the future of their relationship. Brooklyn is a movie that will have you biting your nails in anticipation until the very end as Eilis struggles to choose between her love for Tony and the ease of being around people from the same culture. Don’t forget to check out out these top must-watch movies of 2024!
Follow Us