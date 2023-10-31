Horror movies have become a staple in cinema and have been some of the top performing movies at the box office. This was arguably ignited by the release of classics like The Exorcist, which was one of the first horror movies that pushed its way into the mainstream. Despite often being criticized for being overly inflated and running for too many sequels, horror movies still garner some of the most dedicated viewerships in cinema. To that, these die-hard horror fanatics continue to flock to theaters to see their favorite horror franchises as they evolve through sequels and reboots.
So, with such a loyal fan base, horror movies have remained a consistent box office draw, ensuring that the genre will continue to thrive for years to come. With that said, let’s take a deep dive into the horror movie franchises with the most sequels. However, for this list we will be including reboots and revamps that count towards the franchise’s overall entries.
The ‘Friday the 13th’ Franchise (12 Total Entries)
The Friday the 13th horror franchise is one of the longest-running horror franchises in cinema history. It all started back in 1980 with the release of the first movie in the series, which introduced the world to the masked killer, Jason Voorhees. Known for his iconic machete and chilling presence, Jason has become a staple of the horror genre. Furthermore, the franchise even boasted an early role for actor Kevin Bacon in its inaugural film.
Throughout the 80s, the series produced several sequels that proved to be financial successes. In 2003, the franchise even crossed over into the A Nightmare on Elm Street universe with the release of Freddy vs Jason, showcasing the immense popularity of both franchises. Overall, the Friday the 13th franchise has cemented itself as a classic in horror cinema, continuing to entice audiences with its timeless terror at a current total of 12 entries.
The ‘Halloween’ Franchise (11 Total Entries)
John Carpenter‘s Halloween, released in 1978, is widely recognized as the film that reinvented the horror genre, creating a trend of movies that featured teenagers, particularly babysitters, being stalked by crazed killers. The movie’s success was largely due to its innovative approach to cinematic horror, its use of suspense, and its high-quality production value. To that, Halloween paved the way for numerous sequels and remakes, with the franchise becoming a cultural phenomenon and a staple of the horror genre.
In 2007, director Rob Zombie rebooted the series with a highly stylized and graphic remake, followed in 2018 by director David Gordon Green‘s own sequel/reboot hybrid, which ignored much of the original timeline and offered a new interpretation of events. Despite the different approaches and many iterations of the franchise over the years, there’s no denying the lasting impact and influence of the original Halloween on the horror genre. As of 2023, the Halloween franchise has a total of 11 entries.
The ‘Hellraiser’ Franchise (10 Total Entries)
The 1980s were undoubtedly the peak years for horror movies, as a number of iconic horror franchises were ignited during this time. One of the most notable of these franchises is without a doubt Hellraiser, which has continued to terrify audiences for more than three decades with its unique, disturbingly grotesque brand of horror. The series centers around a mysterious puzzle box that, when opened, unleashes a group of interdimensional beings known as Cenobites, who subject their victims to unimaginable horrors.
At the center of this madness is the infamous Lead Cenobite, better known as Pinhead, who has become an icon of horror thanks to actor Doug Bradley‘s inspired portrayal of the character throughout the series’ ten entries. With its dark, twisted visuals and unsettling subject matter, Hellraiser remains a high-water mark for 80s horror and a chilling example of the terrifying potential that the genre can offer.
The ‘Saw’ Franchise (10 Total Entries)
Saw is a horror film from 2004 which centers around two men, Adam and Lawrence, who wake up in a dilapidated bathroom with no memory of how they got there. However, they soon discover they are part of a twisted game designed by a sadistic serial killer named Jigsaw, who challenges his victims to make life-or-death decisions in order to survive. The film’s graphic violence and torture scenes catapulted it into a sub-genre known as torture porn, where the focus is on extreme and graphic violence.
The series continued this trend with each new entry upping the gore to satisfy the demands of desensitized horror fans. However, the latest installment, Saw X, takes a different approach. The tenth entry places more emphasis on storytelling and exploring new realms beyond the confines of the typical horror genre. To that, the Saw franchise still stands out as one of the top horror movie franchises.
The ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Franchise (9 Total Entries)
A Nightmare on Elm Street is a 1984 horror classic from legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven. The plot follows a group of teenagers who are terrorized in their dreams by a vengeful killer, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). With its inventive storyline and fear-inducing visuals, the movie quickly became an iconic film in the horror universe. As a result, it spawned a number of sequels and even a reboot in 2010. What’s more, the original movie boasted the early role of Johnny Depp, who would later go on to become a Hollywood icon in his own right. With its enduring legacy and unforgettable scares, A Nightmare on Elm Street remains a classic in the horror genre. As of 2023, there have been a total of nine entries in the franchise.