6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century

Romance is a part of our everyday life. But we don’t always see positive black romance on our tv screens. At least not as much as in the 90s. If you want to go all the way back to what most fans consider the golden era for black romance movies, here is a list of primarily 90s romantic black movies for you to watch. Now back to the 21st-century, even though there aren’t as many romantic black stories in Hollywood, there are still a handful of good quality movies that we are sure will be classics in the future.
While we agree more needs to be done to push these stories to the forefront, we can focus on celebrating the excellent quality and beautiful black romance movies that exist today. Here are five of the best black romance movies of the 21st Century that you should watch:
1. The Photograph (2020)
The 2020 movie, The Photograph is about a reporter named Michael, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who goes to New York to cover a story and meets a beautiful artist and curator. The curator, Mae Morton, played by the beautiful Issa Rae, is on a journey herself. The two immediately click and start what seems to be a relationship, but Michael gets a job in London. This change threatens their newly found romance but is their bond strong enough to whether this storm? This romantic drama was inspired by a true story and is beautifully directed that you won’t forget it anytime soon.
2. Malcom and Marie (2021)
Starring John David Washington and Zendaya, this Netflix film focuses on filmmaker Michael and explores some of the dark sides of love and romantic relationships. The black and white film is about a night when Michael returns home with his girlfriend Marie Jones (Zendaya) after the premiere of his latest film. As they wait for their film’s reception and reviews, they discover more about themselves and uncover aspects they didn’t know existed. Although the fate of their relationship is unknown by the end of the film, there are a lot of parallels to the actual movie that will leave you raking your brain. It’s a beautiful work of art, so deep you’ll love it. Here are five important issues explored in Malcom and Marie.
3. What Men Want (2019)
After years of being looked down on by her male colleagues, female sports agent Ali Davis played by Taraji P. Henson, is tired. But when she gets the ability to hear men’s thoughts, it seems to be more than what she bargained for, even though she can use this newfound power to her advantage. This 2019 American comedy is a gender swap of the popular What Women Want movie but is still hilarious and light-hearted as you would expect. This movie is about Ali understanding herself and her feelings when all is heard and done. Which is more important than wondering what other people are thinking, right?
4. Beyond the Lights (2014)
When superstar Noni Jean is rescued from a suicide attempt by a police officer, Kaz Nicol, she decides to change aspects of her life to survive. Unbeknownst to Noni, Kaz falls in love with her and helps her get her life together, handle the pressures of fame, and pursue her dreams the right way. Beyond The Lights is a romantic film that will have you in tears by the time you get to the end credits. Although Noni was groomed for stardom since she was a child, she gets the tools to handle her fame and falls in love along the way.
5. The Lovebirds (2020)
The Lovebirds is a unique tale about a couple on the brink of breaking up. Just when they think things couldn’t get any worse, they end up as suspects in a murder. As they try to o figure out what happened that fateful night and clear their names, they are forced to face their relationship and whether or not it will survive as well. If you’re looking for a fun comedy movie with great chemistry to start your movie marathon, this is the one.
6. Sylvie’s Love (2020)
Sylvie’s love is a summer love story. When Chico Sweetney takes a summer job at a Harlem record store, he doesn’t expect to fall in love with the store owner’s daughter, Sylvie, but he does. Although life takes them in different directions, they reconnect years later and realize their feelings for each other haven’t faded. This love story is set in the 1950s and shows how love can transcend lifetimes, geography, and any profession, no matter how much we try to fight it. They have to decide what matters most to them, the careers and lives they have built, or the love they still share.