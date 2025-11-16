Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Would Tell Your Younger Self And Why?

Teel us one thing.
#1
Stop touching the goddamn electric fence! IT’S STILL GOING TO ZAP YOU. EVERY TIME. This is a perfect example of the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
#2
Stop being sweet to everyone,especially when they don’t do it.Your kindness has made you friends who want something from you and you’re going to lose so much from it
#3
When you get made fun of because of your stutter, don’t stop talking.
#4
Please stop trying to grow up so fast. Please. Enjoy your happiest moments while you still can.
#5
Don’t try to fit in. The people you make friends with them won’t be your friends when you decide to be yourself.
#6
Follow your gut,…. Even if you don’t think it’s the “right thing “ to do….
#7
Don’t pine over people who clearly don’t feel the same about you.
People lie, a lot. Watch out for that and pay attention.
Finally, you’re gonna have regrets due to your anxiety when you get older and trust me, it doesn’t feel good at all. Just do it or go for it.
#8
(This goes to everybody as well)Stop trying to impress people! It’s not worth it, they’re not any better than you and you’re not any better than them! Don’t judge others, either, because at the end of the day you’ll realize you have one life, and you shouldn’t spend it trying to kiss other people’s butts, enjoy what life you have now! You only live once, so don’t live for other people and waste your time making them happy, live for yourself, and make yourself happy. It doesn’t make you a bad person, you’ll just be the only person in the room who is truly living their life, so get out there! Be you!
#9
Yes, you are smart, but you are not wise. Calm down, listen to the people around you who love you, and finish school.
Bonus: drink more water!
#10
It’s not your fault the older relative put his hands on you repeatedly. He’s the a*****e. You’re just an innocent, beautiful kid. It’s okay if you speak up. Just do it and do it now! It will be okay.
#11
Don´t leave your way, even if others want you to. They will say you are wrong in every kind of way, but you are not. It will take a while and you will find the ones whos stand by your side and you will find your place in life.
#12
You’re not cisgender and heterosexual, you’re just confused, which isn’t surprising, considering that you have thought that you were cisgender and heterosexual, but you have a boyfriend in your distant future, and you are madly in love with him, and your actual name is Charlie, and your sexuality is gay, and your boyfriend’s name is Alfie, and he’s the cutest boy ever, and he’s from England, and you should never let him go, because he’s your soulmate. And you thought that you were bisexual, but that never actually fit who you really are.
#13
Go to college right out of high school and don’t mess around for years doing odd jobs, trying to figure things out. Invest early and put away money right away, not so late in life.
#14
3 things
1. Don’t be a people pleaser, you will get annoying.
2. Speak up for yourself, if someone is racist don’t let them go on freely.
3. Homeschool isn’t it, go touch grass and meet people.
#15
“shine on, you crazy diamond!”
#16
Don’t seek revenge, just forgive. Don’t do dating websites.
#17
Don’t be in a rush to find love. It will happen when the time is right. You can’t force it and you will be incredibly unhappy if you settle.
#18
DO NOT TRUST HER.
#19
STOP. YOU ARE CRINGEY. You are NOOOT cool. You are going to have anxiety and depression that comes and goes in a few years, get ready for it. Everything is going to be the opposite from how it is now.
#20
“Girl, don’t google Undertale fanart. It’s not going to be cute. It’s not going to be cool. You’re going to want to erase your memory. Do not google Undertale fanart. And under no circumstances should you accidentally call Frisk “he” if you love your life.”
#21
#22
You will get through some of the toughest things that could happen to a person and survive it stronger than before. Even if you want to give up and cry.
#23
Be more gentle, caring, and forgiving. There are a lot more emotions than anger. Also, be sure to love ALL of who you are. You don’t have to choose :)
#24
Everything will be okay..! Live your moment without worrying too much.
#25
Take better care of our body. Eat better, and move more. Yes, it sounds cliché but when you are 59 and can move around without pain and having to use a cane or walker while trying to lose weight to get back surgery, it will be worth it.
#26
enjoy it because by the time you turn 11 you will suffer
#27
It’s okay to ask for help with something, not everyone’s perfect, going to therapy is normal, don’t be a b**h to people unless they are really terrible people, and cherish every memory with friends/family. You won’t realize how much you loved them until they’re gone.
