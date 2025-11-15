If You Love Photography And Advertising, You Might Enjoy My 16 Funny And Creative Photos

Not a very long time ago, I asked myself, what if my photos were AD prints of famous brands.

So, I’ve decided to do a little experiment and combine my two favorite activities – photography and copywriting – and thus make the first steps in my third favorite direction – graphics design.

Which is your favorite Aburduli Photo-Copy?

#1 Doritos (Photo: London, UK.. 2011)

#2 M2 Development (Photo: Writer’s House, Tbilisi, Georgia.. 2017)

#3 John Lewis (Photo: London, UK.. 2011)

#4 Nike (Photo: Colchester, UK.. 2012)

#5 Twix (Photo: Brighton, UK.. 2011)

#6 Nikon (Photo: Barcelona, Spain.. 2012)

#7 Cat (Photo: Colchester, UK.. 2012)

#8 Thetimes (Photo: Ozora Festival, Hungary.. 2017)

#9 Debeers (Photo: Colchester, UK.. 2012)

#10 Tic Tac (Photo: Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey.. 2011)

#11 Delightfull (Photo: Tbilisi, Georgia.. 2007)

#12 Giorgio Armani (Photo: London, UK.. 2011)

#13 Ugg (Photo: Colchester, UK.. 2012)

#14 Redbull (Photo: Lomisi Mountain, Georgia.. 2011)

#15 McDonald’s (Photo: Switzerland.. 2012)

#16 United Colors Of Benetton (Photo: Barcelona, Spain.. 2012)

