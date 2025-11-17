62 Gossip Girl Quotes About Love, Life, and New York

XOXO, Gossip Girl aficionados! Let’s take you back to the mid-’00s: a time when the show reigned supreme for its trendsetting fashion as well as scandalous whispers. We’ve collected the best Gossip Girl quotes that’ll make you relive the glamorous world of Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
The wealthy teenagers spend their time sipping champagne, attending high-stakes social events, and shopping. However, behind the glamor, the teens try to survive the cutthroat world of private schools, love triangles, power struggles, and personal dilemmas — all while trying to maintain their carefully crafted public personas. Secrets and scandals tumble out frequently, giving us ample witty one-liners and razor-sharp sarcasm to feast on.
From Blair Waldorf’s sharp-tongued retorts to Chuck Bass’ seductive swagger, these Gossip Girl quotes have become cultural touchstones. And let’s not forget the wisdom hidden within those scandalous words. Gossip Girl quotes about love are filled with life lessons, wrapped in the guise of Upper East Side elitism. The Gossip Girl herself remains an enigma. However, her words of wisdom will definitely resonate with you. They’ll challenge your perception of love and friendship, and leave you yearning for the next delicious scandal to unfold.
So, grab a gallery seat and watch all the Upper East Side drama unfold. XOXO, let the gossip begin!
“Spotted: Chuck Bass losing something nobody even knew he had — his heart.” – Gossip Girl
“When Prince Charming found Cinderella’s slipper, they didn’t accuse him of having a foot fetish.” – Dan
“I don’t need friends, I need more champagne.” – Blair
“I’m sick of always looking like Darth Vader next to Sunshine Barbie.” – Blair
“I’m not a stop along the way. I’m a destination. And if you refuse to come, I’m gonna need to find a replacement… girls, the waiting list?” – Blair
“Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I’m yours.” – Blair
“If you’re going to be sad, you might as well be sad in Paris.” – Blair
“Once men have tasted caviar, it baffles me how they settle for catfish.” – Blair
“I’d ask you how you are, but I don’t really care.” – Serena
“So, actually, I’ll be living out my nightmare. Trapped in the city with only Blair Waldorf to talk to.” – Dan
“You know it’s love when you start talking like an assassin.” – Nate
“People like me don’t write books. They’re written about.” – Chuck
“Life with you could never be boring.” – Chuck
“I’m honored to be playing even a small role in your deflowering.” – Chuck
“Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.” – Gossip Girl
“Some might call this a fustercluck. But on the Upper East Side, we call it Sunday afternoon.” – Gossip Girl
“Napoleon once said that secrets travel fast in Paris. But Gossip Girl travels faster. Bisou bisou.” – Gossip Girl
“Most of all I’m sorry I gave up on us when you never did.” – Chuck
“Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go get drunk enough to make you all seem interesting.” – Georgina
“We Upper East Siders don’t do lazy. Breakfast is brunch and it comes with champagne, a dress code, and a hundred of our closest friends… and enemies.” – Gossip Girl
“We’re sisters. You’re my family. What is you is me. There’s nothing you could ever say that would make me let go.” – Blair
“You can’t make people love you, but you can make them fear you.” – Blair
“Here’s my advice. Have a little faith, and if that doesn’t work, have a lot of mimosas.” – Blair
“We’re not servants to our emotions. We can control them, suppress them, stomp them out like bugs.” – Blair
“I’ll just stay home, eat lots of gelato, and write about how true love is nothing but a myth.” – Serena
“You are no one until you’re talked about.” – Dan
“Google ‘revenge’ and you get BlairWaldorf.com.” – Dan
“She doesn’t know me. Nobody knows me. It’s cool. It’s fine.” – Dan
“One thing about being on the top of the world? It gives you a long, long way to fall.” – Gossip Girl
“A wise woman once said that every morning when you wake up you say a little prayer. After all, you never know what your day may hold.” – Gossip Girl
“For people like us a college degree is just an accessory. Like a Malawi baby or a poodle.” – Chuck
“Looks like Blair and Chuck showed up with quite an appetite — for destruction that is.” – Gossip Girl
“Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” – Blair
“Haven’t you heard? I’m the crazy b*tch around here.” – Blair
“Can you make sure they don’t seat me behind Caroline Kennedy? She may be American royalty, but she’s a giraffe.” – Blair
“I would be in my cabana at the Hotel de Cat, and there he would be. Amid all the fireworks on Bastille Day, all I could see what that… Chuck Bass-tard.” – Blair
“He ended up treating me like something he owned instead of something he earned.” – Blair
“I have an idea for you: quit. Your boss is a b*tch. Let’s go to lunch.” – Blair
“Don’t go all Notebook on me. Not now. I need you.” – Blair
“Don’t let people tell you who you are. You tell them.” – Serena
“I like the way I feel when he looks at me. Like I wanna believe in myself.” – Serena
“I don’t read Gossip Girl. That’s for chicks.” – Dan
“You can’t fight against who you are.” – Nate
“You gonna strangle him with your scarf?” – Nate
“The next time you forget you’re Blair Waldorf, remember I’m Chuck Bass. And I love you.” – Chuck
“Let’s catch up. Take our clothes off. Stare at each other.” – Chuck
“But our most dangerous enemies are the ones we never knew we had.” – Gossip Girl
“I plan on holding on to my youth for as long as possible.” – Chuck
“I don’t wait around to be disappointed again. So excuse me if I don’t fall for that or you ever again.” – Serena
“Well, you can’t be worse than the guys I do know.” – Serena
”I’m Chuck Bass. The love of her life. Anyone else is just a waste of time.” – Chuck
“Every happy ending is just a new beginning. Because on the Upper East Side, the good times never last forever.” – Gossip Girl
“I love you. I’m in love with you. I have tried to kill it to run away from it, but I can’t and I don’t want to anymore.” – Blair
“When and if we end up together, it has to be as equals.” – Blair
“Don’t mock the scarf, Nathaniel. It’s my signature.” – Chuck
“We all wear different masks for different reasons.” – Gossip Girl
“If you really want something, you don’t stop for anyone or anything until you get it.” – Blair
“You need to be cold to be a queen.” – Blair
“Yeah, well, your fashion emergency was solved so I figured my work was done.” – Dan
“Nothing says January like a brand new Cold War.” – Gossip Girl
“As long as we have each other, we’re both gonna be okay.” – Serena
“As you can see, I survived without you.” – Blair
