Over the years, Bobby Cannavale has starred in various roles in theater, television, and film. He’s one of Hollywood’s versatile actors, often playing roles others will shy away from. Cannavale has portrayed and played gay characters, as well as emergency response officers, on the big and small screens.
Not one to back out from a challenge, the Union City, New Jersey-born actor began his acting career with little to no professional acting training. Yet, he has spent his decades-long career improving his skills and acting abilities. With over 60 acting roles in film, these are Bobby Cannavale‘s best performances in a movie.
The Station Agent (2003)
2003 The Station Agent is director Tom McCarthy‘s directorial debut. It’s Bobby Cannavale’s first movie as part of the co-leads. He plays Joe Oramas alongside Peter Dinklage (Finbar McBride) and Patricia Clarkson (Olivia Harris). Actress Michelle Williams plays a supporting character as Emily. Cannavale’s character is a talkative Cuban American who helps his sick father operate his roadside snack truck. Joe, Finbar, and Oliver meet by accident and soon start a friendship that’ll help improve each of their individual lives. The Station Agent was a critical and commercial success, grossing a whopping $8.7 million on a $500,000 budget. He was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2004 SAG Awards.
Blue Jasmine (2013)
Blue Jasmine (2013) is one of Woody Allen‘s comedy-dramas of the 2010s. Bobby Cannavale is cast as Chili, the boyfriend of Sally Hawkins’ character, Ginger. He’s introduced in the movie after Jeanette “Jasmine” Francis (Cate Blanchett) moves to San Francisco to live with her sister, Ginger. Jasmine disapproves of Ginger’s relationship with Chili and does not get along well with him. Although only a supporting role, Cannavale was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists. Cate Blanchett won an Oscar for Best Actress. Blue Jasmine was a commercial hit, grossing $99.1 million on a production budget of $18 million.
Annie (2014)
Will Gluck‘s 2014 musical comedy-drama Annie is the third film adaptation of the original musical. It cast Jamie Foxx as its lead actor, with Quvenzhané Wallis playing the titular character, Annie Bennett. Cannavale played Guy Danlily, Mr. William “Will” Stacks’ political adviser. He’s one of the movie’s antagonists, with his selfish and self-centered attitude to Annie’s well-being and feelings. Cannavale starred alongside his real-life partner, actress Rose Byrne, who played Grace Farrell. Annie (2014) also starred Cameron Diaz and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Despite its below-average reviews, Annie did well at the Box Office, grossing $133.8 million on a $65–78 million budget.
Ant-Man (2015)
Bobby Cannavale joined Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) live-action actors in 2015, after starring in Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man (2015). With actor Patrick Wilson unable to play the character of Jim Paxton because of a scheduling conflict, Bobby Cannavale was hired to play the character. Jim Paxton is the fiancé of Scott Lang’s former wife, Maggie (Judy Greer). He’s a San Francisco Police Department. Cannavale also reprised the role in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Both films are among Bobby Cannavale’s highest-grossing movies.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) is Bobby Cannavale’s highest-grossing film, earning $995.3 million at the Box Office. The film, directed by Jake Kasdan, is the third installment in the Jumanji film series. It cast Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, Kevin Hart as Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and Jack Black as Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon. Others include Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Rhys Darby. Cannavale’s character is the film’s antagonist, Professor John Hardin Van Pelt. His character was based on Van Pelt’s character originally played by actor Jonathan Hyde in the 1995 film.
The Irishman (2019)
Bobby Cannavale joined the star-studded cast of Martin Scorsese‘s epic gangster film The Irishman (2019). Cannavale played Skinny Razor, a local Philadelphian Italian-American gangster. The character is introduced early in the film when Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) agrees to work for/deliver meat shipment for Skinny Razor. The Irishman was a critical success, with critics praising its cast, direction, and storyline.
Superintelligence (2020)
Superintelligence (2020) is a Melissa McCarthy-led romantic action comedy. It starred Bobby Cannavale as McCarthy’s character’s (Carol Vivian Peters) love interest. Cannavale plays George Churchill, Carol’s ex-boyfriend, whom the A.I. convinced to get back with. Besides James Corden voicing the Super Intelligence (A.I.), the movie also starred Brian Tyree Henry and Jean Smart.
Thunder Force (2021)
Definitely not a critic favorite, Thunder Force (2021) had Melissa McCarthy co-starring with Bobby Cannavale again. However, Cannavale played the film’s villain, William Stevens/The King. The superhero comedy revolves around two childhood friends who inject themselves (one accidentally) to become superheroes and protectors of their city. The 106-minute comedy was released on Netflix on April 9, 2021, and also starred Octavia Spencer and Jason Bateman.
Blonde (2022)
Blonde (2022) was based on Joyce Carol Oates‘ 2000 novel and directed by Andrew Dominik. Co-produced by Brad Pitt, Blonde is a biographical, psychological drama created as a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe‘s life and career. Bobby Cannavale portrayed Joe DiMaggio, an ex-athlete. He’s introduced after Norma Jeane had an abortion against her wish. The two become close, later marrying in 1954 after Norma reluctantly accepts his proposal. However, their union doesn’t last long as Joe physically abuses Jeane. She filed for divorce, ending the marriage after a year in 1955.
Old Dads (2023)
Bobby Cannavale adds his unique blend of humor to Bill Burr‘s comedy Old Dads (2023). Playing one of three lead characters, Cannavale is cast as Connor Brody. Old Dads was released on Netflix on October 20, 2023, and has stayed on the streaming platform’s top 10 for over a month. Bobby Cannavale co-starred alongside Bill Burr, Bokeem Woodbine, Miles Robbins, and Rachael Harris.