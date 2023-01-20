10 Interesting Things About Cameron Diaz

At the height of her acting career, there were only a few names in Hollywood bigger than Cameron Diaz. The actress is living proof that celebrities can take control of the fame and struggles that come with being in the spotlight.
With an acting career spanning almost three decades, this Charlie’s Angels actress has enjoyed film successes at the Box Office. The last time Cameron Diaz graced our TV screens playing a role in a movie was in the 2014 musical comedy-drama Annie, where she played Miss Hannigan alongside Jamie Foxx.
In honor of her astounding legacy thus far, here are 10 interesting facts about the multi-talented actress.
1. Cameron Diaz First Movie Ever was The Mask (1994)
The Mask is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most memorable films of the 90s. Not only was the film Cameron Diaz’s first movie, but the film’s director Chuck Russell also had to cajole her into agreeing to play the role of Tina Carlyle. At the time, the director was looking for a fresh face with amazing talent, and Cameron Diaz fit the bill effortlessly.
2. Cameron Diaz Begun Her Modeling Career at Age 16
When Cameron Diaz was still in high school, she had already figured out the trajectory she wanted her life to take. As such, at age 16, while still in high school, Diaz got signed as a model with Elite Model Management. The agency quickly helped grow her portfolio and saw her becoming an advertising model for brands like Levi’s and Calvin Klein. With the little fame achieved over a short time, she graced the cover of Seventeen magazine’s July 1990 issue the next year at 17.
3. Cameron Diaz Highest Grossing Movie of All Time
Although The Mask was a critical and commercial success, earning an estimated $351.6 million on an $18–23 million budget, it sits in the second position among Cameron Diaz’s highest-grossing movies. Cameron Diaz’s highest-grossing film is the 1998 romantic comedy, There’s Something About Mary, where she played Mary Jensen. The movie earned an estimated $370 million on a $23 million production budget.
4. Cameron Diaz is the godmother of Drew Barrymore’s Daughter
If it’s true that it takes a village to raise a child, then there have to be bonus points when you’ve got an A-list celebrity as godmother. Anyone who knows and has followed the close relationship and respect the Charlie’s Angels ladies have for each other wouldn’t be surprised Drew Barrymore chose Cameron Diaz as her daughter, Frankie’s godmother.
5. Acting Wasn’t a Career Dream for Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz saw a future as a model. Although she never hated the thought of acting, she just never saw it as a career path to take. She admitted she often imagined herself modeling, growing old, and traveling the world. While most young actresses would be jumping at the opportunity to play a lead role in a movie (1994 The Mask) with top celebrity Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz almost passed up the opportunity.
6. Cameron Diaz Attended the Same High School as Snoop Dogg
Cameron Diaz has always been a California girl. She was born and raised in the city and proceeded to attend Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, where she was a schoolmate with Snoop Dogg. Both Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg have admitted to having known each other at the time. The actress joked about it in a 2011 interview on Lopez Tonight. She said,
“There was a lot of kids in our school, there’s like 3,500 kids, but I remember him, he was very tall and skinny, wore lots of ponytails in his head. Pretty sure I bought weed from him. I had to have.”
7. Cameron Diaz Took a Break from Acting
Cameron Diaz took an acting hiatus since her last movie, Annie, in 2014. The actress has explained in several interviews that she took the break to focus on family and deal with mental issues as a result of fame. However, there are reports she’s making a comeback in a Netflix movie, Back in Action. There has been no further update about the movie’s production or release date.
8. Cameron Diaz First Voiceover Role was for Shrek‘s Princess Fiona
With her career almost at its pinnacle in 2001, it came as no surprise that Cameron Diaz would be chosen to provide a voiceover for Princess Fiona. The actress would go on to provide voiceover for the character in all the film sequels and on TV Specials.
9. Cameron Diaz’s Net Worth
Cameron Diaz reportedly has an estimated net worth of $140 million. A chunk of this was made from acting. In 2018, even after taking a break from acting, she was ranked the fifth highest-grossing actress in the US, having been featured in movies that have grossed over $3 billion.
Yet Cameron Diaz has not rested on her oars. A break from acting hasn’t stopped her from diversifying her portfolio. She’s now a published author, a partner at Avaline, and joined a short list of A-list celebrities to invest in some health and biotech startups.
10. Cameron Diaz Husband
The 50-year-old actress is happily married to musician Benji Madden. The couple met after being introduced by Cameron Diaz’s friend Nicole Richie. Coincidentally, Nicole is the wife of Benji Madden’s twin brother, Joel. The Jewish wedding ceremony took place on January 5, 2015, at Cameron Diaz’s Beverly Hills home. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Reddix, through surrogacy.
