The Credits You Forgot Melissa McCarthy Had (Including Gilmore Girls)

The actress and screenwriter Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action, is probably a new face for the younger generations. Although she is now well-known, the actress has a considerable amount of acting and writing credits to her name. She has been active since 1999 and has put in some hard work.
Needless to say, she has won many awards, which include two Primetime Emmys. Even more, she was nominated for two Golden Globes. McCarthy was also named among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 by Time magazine. Here are five credits Melissa McCarthy had that most people probably didn’t know about.
1. Melissa McCarthy started her career with Charlie’s Angels
After many small acting gigs, Melissa got her first major role in the successful 2000 Action comedy Charlie’s Angels. There she starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. In the film, Mccarthy plays Doris, the Red Star’s (hotel) receptionist. Later on, in the following film, Charlie’s Angels: The Full Throttle, she takes on a completely different role albeit a background scene.
2. She Gained Popularity As Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls
Her breakthrough came with her role as Sookie in Gilmore Girls. In the popular WB comfort show, she plays the quirky and lively Sookie St. James. The character was a cook at the Independence Inn and later opens up her own Inn with her best friend Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham).
Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie is not only Lorelai’s business partner but also supports her as a friend. In 2016, Mccarthy was also seen in the show’s revival: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Overall, the show was a huge success and a plus to her career.
3. She Treaded Unchartered Waters in the 2007 Thriller The Nines
In contrast to her usual comedic roles, Mccarthy tried something new with the sci-fi fantasy thriller The Nines. In the 2007 film, she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and played three different women tied to the main characters in several ways. Directed by John August, the film is a riddle that explores three stories from a single narrative. Overall, this role may be her first departure from comedy.
4. She Was A lead in the CBS Sitcom Mike & Molly
In September 2010, Melissa Mccarthy was cast as the lead in the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly. The show successfully aired 127 episodes over six seasons and five years. The premise is that Mike (played by Billy Gardell) and Molly (Melissa Mccarthy) meet at a Chicago Overeaters Anonymous Group and fall in love.
The comedy show heavily relied on obesity jokes, which are a bit outdated nowadays. Ultimately, the show gave Mccarthy the final push to be recognized as a comedy legend. Now she has joined the ranks of the likes of Danny DeVito.
5. She Got Screenwriting, Producing, and Acting Credits for The Boss
Melissa Mccarthy fully branched out in her career with the 2016 American comedy film, The Boss. The film is about a wealthy woman who, after being arrested, uses her assistant’s daughter’s biscuit sales to get back on top. For the movie, Melissa Mccarthy received screenwriting, producing, and acting credits. The film was directed and written by Ben Falcone. Other writers credited are Mccarthy and Steve Mallory. The film stars McCarthy, Kristen Bell, Ella Anderson, Tyler Labine, Kathy Bates, Annie Mumolo, Timothy Simons, and Peter Dinklage.