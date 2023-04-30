How The Gilmore Girls’ Theme Song Created A Whole New Character

Both dedicated fans and casual viewers are familiar with the soundtrack of the dramedy series Gilmore Girls, titled, “Where You Lead,” and can sing along. The song was present at the beginning of every episode and perfectly captures the close relationship between the Gilmore Girls’ main characters, the mother and daughter duo – Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Aside from the huge contribution the song made to the general ambiance of the show, it also has an interesting background.
Gilmore Girls ran from seven seasons and has earned its place in TV history. However, its legacy would not be complete without the beloved theme song. As such, it is worth learning a little more about the iconic theme song, who wrote it, and how it led to a new character for the popular show.
Gilmore Girls’ Theme Song Is By Carole King
The song “Where You Lead”, written by songwriter and music icon Carole King and lyricist Toni Stern, and was first released on her album “Tapestry” in 1971. Originally, the song dealt with the topic of a woman’s unconditional love and support for a man. The original lyrics included lines such as: “I never thought I could get satisfaction from just one man, but if anyone could keep me happy, you’re the one who can.”
In the 2004 DVD special called “Welcome to My Living Room”, Carole King elucidated why she felt uncomfortable playing the song: “After I recorded it for the Tapestry album, we women decided that we didn’t actually need to follow our men anymore,” she said. “But then it got a new lease on life.” Apparently, King was happy to change the original lyrics, since she considered the lyricism of the original track in hindsight as not very feminist or empowering. Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino had wanted King on the soundtrack, particularly for her classic sound and her status as a “legend.” She told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that she was looking for a theme song “that felt classic and you just don’t get more classic than Carole King.“
Carole King Rewrote The Lyrics Of Her Song For Gilmore Girls
This new lease on the song came around in the year 2000 when King re-recorded “Where You Lead” as a duet with her daughter Louise Goffin and changed the lyrics to serve as the theme song for the WB television series Gilmore Girls. The show’s producer Amy Sherman-Palladino had contacted King and asked her about re-recording the song with her daughter for the pilot episode of her new potential show about a mother-daughter duo, which evidently came to be Gilmore Girls. King agreed as she wanted to remodel the song into something more meaningful, going with the zeitgeist of the 2000s.
Produced with her family, and after re-vamping the lyrics, “Where You Lead” suddenly had a brand new meaning and value. “When she was singing it with me, it just gave it a whole new spin,” Goffin explained. “She realized she was singing from the point of view of a mother to a daughter rather than a woman to a man.” Therefore, the song changed from a dependency-love ballad to a track about female connection and friendship, community, platonic love, and support. Obviously, the mother-daughter connection that is the red thread of the series is reflected in the duet of mother and daughter, who provided the soundtrack for the show.
Carole King Agreed To The Song Being Used If She Got A Cameo in Gilmore Girls
But how did the song create a new character? King agreed to the usage of the track if she got to participate as a character in the show as well. Carole King first appeared in Gilmore Girls during season 2, with a cameo as Sophie Bloom, a music store owner in Stars Hollow. Lane, Rory’s best friend starts her “music career” in her shop called “Sophie’s Music” after she begs Sophie if she can practice the drums there.
As the show proceeds, King has several cameos as Sophie Bloom, who also is revealed to be a former songwriter in later episodes of the series. All in all, she appears in Season 2, Season 5, and Season 6 of the show. Carole King and her daughter also joined the cast in the four-part revival of Gilmore Girls, A Year in the Life, in 2016, and are seen in the Summer episode.
