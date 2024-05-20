For those who adored Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic sitcom, Unfrosted might come as a peculiar turn. While everyone’s favourite cereal mascot does star, the reception is far from sugary. Some critics label it one of the decade’s worst movies.
The Plot and the Peculiarity
Unfrosted tells a wacky tale purporting to unveil the birth of Pop-Tarts amid cereal wars between Kellogg’s and Post in the ’60s. Starring Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, a fictional executive, and supported by an ensemble cast including Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant, it leverages historical nostalgia for laughs. According to
Variety, it is fairly clear that the film takes creative liberties with history, turning a mundane topic into a high-camp comedy.
A January 6 Reference?
However, one scene sticks out like a sore thumb: Hugh Grant as Thurl Ravenscroft addressing a mob with uncanny echoes of January 6. This has left many puzzled, asking what point Seinfeld intended to make. One critic remarked,
The punch line is just that the scene is January 6 as staged by costumed mascots.
Critics’ Mixed Bag
The critical reception? A rollercoaster indeed. The
Chicago Sun-Times didn’t mince words, calling it a bubbling concoction of misfires. Conversely, The Guardian found humor in its madness saying there’s a steady stream of excellent gags.
This stark divide was echoed across top publications. While critic Gene Seymour expressed confusion over Seinfeld’s motives outside of his stand-up realm, others like Owen Gleiberman of Variety noted its comedic detachment from reality.
The Industry Insight
An expert in media analytics, Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore remarked,
There’s an inflection point in 2023, hinting that Seinfeld’s foray into feature films might be ill-timed amidst shifts in viewer preferences.
Kellanova employees who had early access found it hilarious, yet audience feedback remains mixed. Initial plans included elaborate promotions between Netflix and Pop-Tarts brands to grab viewers’ attention (
This information provides insights into the initial reactions to the film from individuals associated with Pop-Tarts.
The Man Behind the Comedy
No article on Unfrosted would be complete without delving into Jerry Seinfeld himself. His vocal stance on political correctness colors perceptions of his work (
There’s a creepy PC thing out there that really bothers me…a way of burying them; they make an ugly sound and so people want to shut them up). To many, this resonates through Unfrosted’ssly jabs at societal norms.
If anything, Seinfeld’s willingness to tackle unconventional projects might reflect deeper cultural commentaries or parody attempts.
I don’t need or, frankly, want Seinfeld to make political art…