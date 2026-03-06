The Voice’s Best Coaches, Ranked By How Many Winners They’ve Produced

Aiden Ross’ emergence as Season 28’s winner has sparked conversations about The Voice’s best coaches. Since the American version premiered on NBC in April 2011, it has featured at least 23 prominent artists to coach singing talents competing for a $100,000 prize alongside a record deal with Universal Music Group. From John Legend to Pharrell Williams, Shakira, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera, dozens of A-list singers have been a part of the show.
Deciding The Voice’s best coaches based on the number of winners they’ve produced isn’t a fair assessment. For starters, some coaches have featured in more seasons, which has provided them the opportunity to have more wins. Such coaches shouldn’t be held to the same standard as those who have only been part of a season or two. Perhaps it’s more appropriate to judge the best coaches based on the number of seasons they’ve lost. That might be done another time. For now, these are the reality singing show’s most successful coaches based on the number of winners they have.
1. Blake Shelton (9 Wins Over 23 Seasons)
@nbcthevoice
a memorable moment for the G.O.A.T of #thevoice !! #blakeshelton #finale
Alongside Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera, the country singer from Ada, Oklahoma, was one of the coaches handpicked for The Voice’s debut season. His finalist, Dia Frampton, finished second behind Levine’s Javier Colon in the inaugural season. For the next three seasons, the “God’s Country” singer pulled off three consecutive wins with Jarmaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, and Danielle Bradbery, respectively.
Shelton’s next win came with Season 7’s Craig Wayne, and then Season 11’s Sundance Head. He won again with Chloe Kohanski in Season 13, Todd Tilghman in Season 18, and Season 20’s Cam Anthony. His last win was with Bryce Leatherwood in Season 22, bringing his total number of winnings to nine across 23 Seasons. He’s indeed the king of The Voice.
2. Kelly Clarkson (4 Wins Over 9 Seasons)
@nbcthevoice
kelly clarkson has got this in the bag #thevoice #kellyclarkson
The American Idol Season 1 winner replaced Jennifer Hudson in The Voice Season 14 and bagged her first win with Brynn Cartelli, who made history as the youngest contestant to win the competition. Kelly Clarkson won again in Season 15 with Chevel Shepherd, and yet again with Season 17’s Jake Hoot. Bagging three wins in her first four seasons, the “Stronger” singer earned for herself a spot among The Voice’s best coaches.
She solidified her position with another win in Season 21, guiding the Liechty siblings to victory. She also made history with the folk group — Girl Named Tom was the first trio to win the competition. In all, she pulled four wins over 9 Seasons, beginning from Season 14 – 21, and then Season 23.
3. Niall Horan (3 Wins In 3 Seasons)
https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcthevoice/video/7584702236136082718
The Irish singer debuted alongside Chance the Rapper on The Voice Season 23 and helped Gine Miles win the competition. With that, the “Slow Hands” singer became the third new coach to win their first season after Clarkson and John Legend. He also made history as the youngest coach to produce a winner. Niall Horan also won Season 24 with Huntley, which made him the second coach to win their first two seasons.
Ross handed Horan his third win in Season 28, securing his position among The Voice’s best coaches. The former One Direction bandmate is the first and only coach to win their first three seasons in the show’s history. If this ranking were based on the number of seasons each coach lost, he’d emerge as the top coach.
4. Adam Levine (3 Wins Over 17 Seasons)
@nbcthevoice
An OG has returned for another crown. 👑 Stream #TheVoice now on @Peacock. #AdamLevine #TeamAdam
The Maroon 5 lead singer is one of the original coaches and the longest-serving after Shelton. He secured three wins over 17 seasons and will be returning alongside Legend and Clarkson for Season 29, his 18th Season. Adam Levine’s first win was in the inaugural season with Javier Colon. He bagged his second win three seasons later with Tessanne Chin in Season 5 and then his third with Season 9’s Jordan Smith. Having produced three winners, he’s arguably one of The Voice’s best coaches. But then, the number of seasons he’s lost would also earn him a spot among the show’s most unsuccessful coaches.
5. Michael Bublé (2 Wins In 3 Seasons)
https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcthevoice/video/7473997194278735150?lang=en
The Canadian singer, alongside other coaches from Season 28, will not return for Season 29. Be that as it may, the “L O V E” singer has secured for himself a position among The Voice’s best coaches. Michael Bublé debuted in Season 26 and won with Sofronio Vasquez, who made history as the first Filipino winner. The five-time Grammy Award winner also won Season 27 with Adam David, bringing his tally to two wins in three consecutive seasons. Check out 5 memorable songs that defined Bobby Sherman’s legacy.
Follow Us