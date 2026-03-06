“Disgusted, But Not Surprised”: 77 Times Angry Incels Got Shamed Online (New Pics)

Scroll through social media long enough and you’ll eventually see the word “incels.”
At first glance, it can read like regular internet slang being tossed around by bored netizens. But it’s far from that.
Incels — short for involuntary celibates — are mostly heterosexual men who say they’ve been unable to form romantic or physical relationships with women despite desiring one.
These people often gather online to blame, objectify, and insult women and girls and spiral into long rants about how they’ve been dealt a bad genetic hand.
It’s easy to frame incels as simply men who can’t get dates, but the ideology goes much deeper.
On the subreddit r/IncelTear, users collect and share screenshots of such posts to highlight just how extreme and bitter they can get.
Buckle up and hang on tight, because some of these posts get real dark, real quick.
Bored Panda also spoke to American sociologist Michael Kimmel to understand what goes on in incel communities and how to deal with them.
#1 Alpha Mentality 💔
Image source: Forward_Tangerine655
#2 So They Do Understand Confidence Is Important, But Yet Theyre So Convinced Its Their Looks
Image source: Char10tte_
#3 They Love Making Up Imaginary Problems
Image source: StopSnowflakes
Before we dive in, let’s first understand where the word “incel” comes from. And what some of the incel lingo actually means.
The word originally didn’t have the angry, hateful meaning it has today. In 1997, a Canadian university student named Alana coined the term as a shorthand for “involuntary celibate.”
She created a website as a friendly space for people of all genders who were feeling lonely or had difficulty forming romantic or physical relationships.
It was meant to be a supportive place to talk about real feelings of isolation, not to attack anyone.
#4 Apparent Ignorance
Image source: MissionCry6992
#5 More Nonsense From Facebook
Image source: RealBladethegamer
#6 Complicated
Image source: MissionCry6992
By 2000, the term and the community began to change as they migrated onto larger online platforms like Reddit and 4chan.
Over the 2010s, these spaces were suddenly dominated by young men who started using the word “incel” as part of a group identity — mostly expressing anger and resentment toward women and society.
Today, incel forums are full of hostile and misogynistic language, and the subculture has found its place within the broader manosphere.
Manospheres are online forums where such men openly insult feminists while claiming they are the real victims.
#7 They’re Think Commander Thira Is A Man Because Her Jawline
Image source: Pritteto
A study, published earlier this week, showed that 31% of men in their teens and twenties believed “a wife should always obey her husband.”
Social media has played a “huge role” in changing attitudes worldwide, the study’s co-author says.
“It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men. Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms,” says Julia Gillard, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, King’s Business School.
“We must continue to do more to dispel the idea of a zero-sum game in which women are the only beneficiaries of a gender-equal world. We need to ensure everyone is taken on the gender equality journey, with a clear understanding of why it benefits all of society. This report provides sorely needed knowledge on global gender equality trends,” she adds.
#8 “Women Who Slept With A Hundred Different Men Are Incapable Of Love. She’ll Always Compare Her New Lover To A Previous Lover An-” Huhh??? 🤨🤨🤨🤨
Image source: Pritteto
Online incel communities have their own vocabulary.
“Stacys” are attractive women, framed as shallow and manipulative.
“Chads” are the hyper-masculine, genetically blessed men who supposedly win all the female attention.
Anyone who tries self-improvement and succeeds is mocked as a “fakecel.”
And being “blackpilled” refers to the belief that attraction is biologically fixed — that the game of love is rigged from birth.
#9 Crashed Out
Image source: Gold_Elevator_9917
#10 17 Btc
Image source: Gold_Elevator_9917
#11 The Incel Posts Are Going Crazy Over There
Image source: RevenueSea5466
In these online spaces, women are often described as manipulative, mean or “money-grabbing.”
Researchers recently analyzed 3.5 million posts on a large incel forum and found that more than 80% of the discussion threads contained at least one misogynistic slur.
Over half the posts referencing women were explicitly hostile.
The dehumanizing language — terms like “foid” (short for female humanoid) — isn’t rare. It’s normalized.
#12 Bro Thinks Freezing Eggs Is An Insult 😭🙏
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
On the topic of why logical arguments often fail with incels, Michael Kimmel, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies at Stony Brook University, says that trying to reason with members of these communities often misses the point.
“Incel culture is based on emotion, the experience of being hurt, slighted, made to feel small, and the deeper sense that you are entitled NOT to feel these things, but to be successful with women, strong, powerful, magnetic. I call that feeling ‘aggrieved entitlement.’ So, we sometimes make the mistake of telling people their feelings are wrong,” he notes.
#13 Incel Take On Feminism
Image source: Char10tte_
#14 Yikes
Image source: arglebarglebsparkle1
To be clear, not every man who struggles with dating ends up in these spaces. But loneliness certainly is a recurring theme.
In one of the largest surveys of self-identified incels, 48% reported high levels of loneliness, 37% reported daily suicidal thoughts, and 86% said they had experienced bullying.
The study also showed that participants came from different backgrounds and had varied political beliefs.
“If we had to point to their most consistent characteristics, it would be incredibly poor mental health and their feelings of bitterness, frustration, and distain towards women — though even these show variation within the sample,” lead author Andrew G. Thomas, a senior psychology lecturer at Swansea University in the UK, said in a news release.
The study noted that the ‘black-pill’ philosophy — that there is nothing these people can do to improve their romantic prospects — is central to the incel belief system.
#15 Oh No, Women Have Standards!
Image source: StopSnowflakes
#16 If He’d Been Exposed To Queer Spaces, He Could’ve Skipped The Misogynistic Extra Steps And Embraced Who He Really Is
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#17 Delusional Incel Claims All Women Sleep With Hundreds Of Men In Their Lifetime And Only Care About “Hot Men”
Image source: Carlos4Loko
Most incels are limited to online forums, but a small minority have moved to real-time violence in the recent past.
A substantial number of them have been connected to hate crimes against women and celebrate attacks that target them.
In 2020, a Toronto massage parlor attack was ruled to be an incel-inspired act of terrorism — the first time such a crime was legally classified in that way.
In 2021, a man killed five people in Plymouth, UK. He had posted online about being “blackpilled” and engaged with incel content.
Canada, the US, and the UK now describe incel-related extremism as an emerging threat category.
“While most incels will not perpetrate a mass shooting, the toxic collision of aggrieved entitlement and the easy availability of guns suggests that without significant changes in masculinity, the tragedies will continue,” writes Ross Haenfler, associate professor at Grinnell College.
#18 He’s Done Being A Nice Guy™️
Image source: SpicySwiftSanicMemes
#19 Stumbled Upon This TikTok Video Asking People Who They Would Prefer Sexually Between These Two (Canonically 5-6 Year Old Girls) From The Anime Spy X Family. I’m Disgusted, But Not Surprised
Image source: Angels_of_Death_Zack
#20 “George Floyd For Feminists” Bruhh
Image source: Pritteto
Some experts believe that incels are part of a larger backlash against changing gender norms.
As women, LGBTQI people, immigrants and people of color gain more visibility and representation, some men experience that shift as a loss.
These posts also show that incels mostly blame feminism for everything from declining birth rates to men’s mental health struggles.
#21 Twitter Incel Loves Rambling
Image source: ericacharmx
#22 God Forbid A Woman In A Video Game Looks Like A Human Being And Not A S*x Doll
Image source: pixel2468
It’s easy to frame incels as simply men who can’t get dates.
But this culture reflects how we still define masculinity — by power, conquest, status and comparison.
It basically casts women as gatekeepers of male worth.
Their language may sound like meme culture, but the harm that comes with it is very, very real.
#23 “The Problem Is A Lack Of Masculinity!”
Image source: Ok-Following6886
#24 Incel ☕️
Image source: [deleted]
#25 “Not White”
Image source: Dianap542
#26 Ahh Yes, Chicken Allegory
Image source: Pritteto
#27 Women Over 120 Pounds = Fat Pigs According To Incels
Image source: truenighog
#28 Ahhhh Yes Because Feminism, Male Authors In Spain Must Pretending To Be Women Just To Win Awards
Image source: Pritteto
#29 God Forbid Female Protagonist In Video Games
Image source: Pritteto
#30 “Female Intrasexual Competition” Bruhh What?!
Image source: Pritteto
#31 God Forbid Women To Get Permanent Contraception Or Sterilization
Image source: Pritteto
#32 Incels Discuss Daughters
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#33 It Just Keeps Going…
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#34 What Do They Expect To Get In Return??
Image source: antisocial-potato-
#35 Hell To The No
Image source: ang3l_wolf
#36 Daniel Is Now Admin
Image source: Gold_Elevator_9917
#37 Found This In The Jungle
Image source: MissionCry6992
#38 Is That All Relationships Mean To Them?
Image source: That1weirdperson
#39 Average Sad Racist Incel
Image source: [deleted]
#40 No Words
Image source: Char10tte_
#41 I Think Incels Made This. 🤔
Image source: ang3l_wolf
#42 Typical Incel
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#43 FBI Where You At
Image source: rabidraccoonenergy
#44 Coming From A Man Whose Mummy Still Washes His Undies
Image source: Far-Carpenter3306
#45 They Are Really Angry Over Video Game Silent Hill F
Image source: Pritteto
#46 Apparently Having A Healthy, Loving Relationship Is Slavery For Them
Image source: Scar-sarah
#47 Seek Help
Image source: JonathanJoestar336
#48 Ahh Yes, Somehow This Is Immigrants, Feminists And Women Fault
Image source: Pritteto
#49 If You Don’t Agree With My Ideology, You’re A Simp Or An Undercover Woman!
Image source: OmegaGoober
#50 “Hoe-Flation”
Image source: Pritteto
#51 Incel Spotted Defending Epstein
Image source: Green_Anywhere6715
#52 Apparently, Incels Can’t Reproduce Because Of Modern Society . In The Distant Past They Could Easily Get A Mate
Image source: truenighog
#53 “I Can Only Get Laid When It’s In A War Scenario And I Have A Gun To Their Heads”
Image source: Pancake_Maker_1031
#54 Cousinmaxxing…did He Seriously Plan On Being With His Cousin?!?
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Wise Intellectual Lectures His Incel Colleagues
Image source: IceCat767
#56 Therapy Only Works For Females Lmaoo
Image source: angel_cherrysx
#57 Saw This In The Comment Section Of A Really Wholesome Video (The Video Says Absolutely Nothing About Money And You Can See That She Is Visibly Super Excited To Be With Him)
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Ah Yes The Aggressive Ideas Of Self Improvement And Stop Hate
Image source: Char10tte_
#59 Theyre Starting To Turn On Each Other
Image source: Char10tte_
#60 This Incel Wants To Interview And Then End Women If They Give Answers He Doesn’t Like
Image source: Rixia
#61 Found A New Sub Of Theirs
Image source: pyrhus626
#62 Rich R/ Shortguy Expects Sympathy But Has No Sympathy For Struggling People (Which Are Most People)
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#63 Indian Memes Are Going Through Sexist Rabbit Hole
Image source: karleyekaw765
#64 The Ultimate Creep Who Uses Money To Lure Young Struggling Women
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#65 “N-No-Nooo How Dare You Criticize Over What I Said!!”
Image source: Pritteto
#66 Racist Incel Defends Femicide
Image source: IBribeMyBF
#67 “Masculinist” Melts Down After Experiencing A Fraction Of What We Go Through Every Day
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#68 Incel’s Opinion On Emiru
Image source: Derreston
#69 Mental Illness Thinking Like This
Image source: ericacharmx
#70 Incel Has A Breakdown, Claims R/ Pointlesslygendered Is A Misandrist Echo Chamber
Image source: Agreeable-Bid-9120
#71 R/ Shortguy Refuses To Date Women Older Than Their 20s
Image source: Vivid-Significance70
#72 ‘Attractive People Don’t Exist On Reddit’
Image source: Necessary_Cat185
#73 The Kindest Incel In History
Image source: Rixia
#74 Found This On Instagram
Image source: FuckCock69420
#75 Ahh Yes, Let’s Compare Not Having S*x To Starvation, Because That’s How Analogies Work, Right?
Image source: Pritteto
#76 Nobody Wants Your Space Brother
Image source: Getlazered234
#77 Ahh Yes, The Left Have Pushed White Men Out
Image source: Pritteto
Follow Us