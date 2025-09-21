80 Job Listings With Requirements So Ridiculous People Walked Away Immediately (New Pics)

Depending on a person’s experience, where they live, and what they want to do, their job search can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. (Heck, certain specialists get headhunted even while they’re happily employed.) But according to some estimates, in the United States, on average, it takes around 44 days from your first application to receive an offer.

And the subreddit r/RecruitingHell offers a glimpse into what this period looks like. Filled with strange listings and jokes about endless rounds of interviews, it highlights the frustrations and absurdities that can make you feel hopeless.

#1 Thoughts?

Image source: OneChain2576

#2 I’m So Sick Of It

Image source: RareDealer9853

#3 Found This Post On Linkedin. Ontario Is Absolutely Doing The Right Thing. 💯 🇨🇦

Image source: Dismal-Prior-6699

#4 A Joke

Image source: Confident-Aside-3341

#5 It Do Be Like That🥴

Image source: chococakes1111

#6 Intresting! Any Thoughts?

Image source: Abasi1

#7 Lmaooooo 😩

Image source: methane-illumination

#8 From R/Meirl

Image source: redandwhitewizard99

#9 I Wish I Could Reply This Every Time I Am Asked This Question

Image source: Long-Elderberry-5567

#10 The Real Reason You’re Not Getting Hired? Economic Policy Has Become Completely Unpredictable

Image source: Upper_Brief681

#11 Application On A Startup Post I Saw From Linkedin. LOL!

Image source: deafgamer_

#12 Is This Just A Sneaky Was To Ask How Old I Am?

Image source: desperatedev1

#13 Am I Crazy Or Is This Really Unprofessional?

Image source: Longjumping_Quit_397

#14 This Felt Appropriate For This Sub 💀

Image source: Big_Difficulty_8545

#15 No Wonder Why I Never Got An Interview…. I Guess I Don’t Fit Their ‘Type’

Image source: kid-on-the-block

#16 Credit Card On File…. For An Interview?

Image source: CrayonConservation

#17 Almost 9 In 10 Hr Leaders Say They Avaoid Hiring Recent Grads

Image source: TheSonicArrow

#18 I Beg Your Finest Fucking Pardon

Image source: f2d4ads

#19 I See Linkedin Posts Like This Every Day. No One Believes Them Though 😂

Image source: akinfinity713

#20 Is This Illegal Or Am I Tripping

Image source: throwaway1199006

#21 I’ve About Reached My Limit

Image source: Intelligent_Time633

#22 Recruiter Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine And Can’t Handle It

Image source: ExpertThrowaway8260

#23 I Swear Most Job Postings Nowadays Exist Just To Collect Your Data

Image source: Fun_Sympathy_9328

#24 Do People Still Even Use Monster.com?

Image source: baron_von_brunk

#25 10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:

Image source: SalesManajerk

#26 Wtf Is This?

Image source: tdorrington

#27 This Absolutely Sucks

Image source: luxtabula

#28 It Is Unacceptable To Put “See Resume” In Your Work History

Image source: NBA_MSG

#29 Is This Sus?

Image source: jackattackpod

#30 I Would Rather Be Unemployed Than Gain A Job Doing This

Image source: Dingus5002

#31 Seen By Hundreds, Hired By None

Image source: PixlStarX

#32 Uniquely Awful Job Rejection Letter

Image source: MountainPlankton6908

#33 I’ve Never Seen It Spelled Out So Boldly

Image source: vezaynk

#34 Recruiters Don’t Want You To Know This “Preferred First Name” Hack!

Image source: mothzilla

#35 I Took The Front Part Of This Advice And The Latter Part Turned Out True 🗿 (Not Oc)

Image source: noproblem_bro_

#36 A Lot Can Happen Under A Minute. Yes, One Minute

Image source: Delicious-Demand-495

#37 The AI Auto Reply Completely Broke Down

Image source: Fragrant_Mud_8696

#38 This Is What Goes Through My Head Scrolling Through Linkedin

Image source: Redditr_01

#39 There Was A Rule To Hiring Folks, That Rule Is Dead It Seems

Image source: dented-spoiler

#40 Rudest Rejection Ever

Image source: Weary-Spring419

#41 When All Else Fails On Linkedin

Image source: Fantastic_Two_9421

#42 Job Hunting In 2025

Image source: joemama123458

#43 Our Newest Employee Was Mia Then We Found This On His Desk

Image source: when_air_was_breath

#44 Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Image source: No-Land-3723

#45 Do You Do This?

Image source: Friendlyalterme

#46 The Only Appropriate Answer To This Question

Image source: SendSomeFlowers

#47 I’m On The Brink Of Doing This

Image source: KaleidoscopeFine

#48 I Turned Down A Job Offer And This Is 1 Of The 3 Emails I Received From The Recruiter

Image source: Wild-Employee2029

#49 Bruh. I Don’t Even Want The Job Anymore. Fuck You

Image source: TheSeepingMouth

#50 I Don’t Deserve This

Image source: ErisDemani

#51 What Is Indeed These Days…

Image source: RicketySlic

#52 We Are Not Going Crazy…

Image source: Front_Sprinkles_5260

#53 Long Live Capitalism…

Image source: nishantvyas

#54 Colleges Doesn’t Add Value Anymore…

Image source: nishantvyas

#55 How To Politely Say “I Won’t Be Sending Over My Strategy Document Unless You Share The Salary Range”?

Image source: RaiseOk1462

#56 Hr Reps Of R/Recruitinghell, Why Don’t You Tell Us We’re Fired Even Though We So Clearly Are? Why Do You Do Like In The Meme?

Image source: NatauschaJane

#57 No Country For Old Man

Image source: nishantvyas

#58 I Finally Got Hired After 4,000+ Applications

Image source: F-MegaPro

#59 Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week

Image source: Plankton12345678

#60 Fired Before First Day With A “Wish You Good Luck” Email

Image source: FluidCalligrapher261

#61 This Really Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Image source: sixfootredheadgemini

#62 Tech Hiring Is Scam…

Image source: nishantvyas

#63 Is This Top Or Bottom?

Image source: nishantvyas

#64 When They Ask For The Difference Between Data Science And Data Analytics

Image source: ElectricalIons

#65 Thinly Veiled Discrimination Question

Image source: Mission-Tune6471

#66 Delusional Ceos

Image source: Jlexus5

#67 18 Months Of Unemployment Over!

Image source: masri87

#68 My Response To An Email I Received Telling Me That I Didn’t Get A Job That I Interviewed For

Image source: JailbreakJen

#69 It’s Cool When They Do It, It’s A Problem When I Do It

Image source: BaconInMyPocket0

#70 This Gym Is Only Hiring 20-28 Year Olds

Image source: DeepSouthThrowaway69

#71 Grrrr

Image source: nishantvyas

#72 I Didn’t Get A Job Because I Was Profiled As A “Video Gamer”

Image source: cray_ray

#73 Took 3 Hours Of Out My Day, Bothered 3 People For References, And Got 0 Job Offers

Image source: itsmimbi

#74 Got Asked To Do A One Way Interview. I Refused

Image source: Abitruff

#75 This Is Unacceptable And I’m Sick Of Pretending It Is

Image source: Far-Spread-6108

#76 We’re So Cooked LOL, Godspeed Everyone

Image source: yungcdollaz

#77 I’m Done

Image source: dogass777

#78 When Your Boss Follows You And So Does Unemployment

Image source: Status_Energy_7935

#79 The Usual

Image source: Trooper_Alvin

#80 Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…

Image source: NarwhalDue6109

#81 Do You Tell The Truth On Employee Surveys??

Image source: you2lize

#82 Sick Of The Scum

Image source: Sublimesmile

#83 Offer Rescinded For Asking Questions

Image source: Jlexus5

#84 Name Something Worse Than An Out Of Touch Boomer

Image source: akinfinity713

