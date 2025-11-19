Cross Stitch: 30 Of My Patterns

Hey, pandas! My name is Julie. I’ve always loved cross-stitching. A few years ago, I turned my hobby into a job. Since then, I’ve been creating designs and stitching them almost around the clock. Oh, having my own little business is not as easy as it seems (I realized that later). But when I see that people enjoy my patterns, it makes me very happy! I really want to be useful to the world and bring a little beauty into it.

Today, I want to show some of my patterns.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

