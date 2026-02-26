38 Funny Everyday Moments Of Talking Animals Illustrated By “The Simpsons” Animator Liz Climo (New Comics)

In the whimsical world of Liz Climo, a simple conversation between a bear and a rabbit can feel like a warm hug for the soul. The artist, who has mastered the art of “less is more,” manages to turn minimalist sketches and clever, understated dialogue into a powerful exploration of friendship and everyday kindness.
Whether she’s paying tribute to her late friend through her beloved frilled lizard character or illustrating the quiet strength found in community during a crisis, Liz infuses every panel with a relatable, grounded sincerity. It’s this delicate balance of authentic vulnerability and lighthearted wit that makes her work a digital sanctuary—a place where the “small stuff” feels monumental and every reader can find a bit of themselves in her charming cast of creatures.
More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: lizclimo
#2
Image source: lizclimo
#3
Image source: lizclimo
#4
Image source: lizclimo
#5
Image source: lizclimo
#6
Image source: lizclimo
#7
Image source: lizclimo
#8
Image source: lizclimo
#9
Image source: lizclimo
#10
Image source: lizclimo
#11
Image source: lizclimo
#12
Image source: lizclimo
#13
Image source: lizclimo
#14
Image source: lizclimo
#15
Image source: lizclimo
#16
Image source: lizclimo
#17
Image source: lizclimo
#18
Image source: lizclimo
#19
Image source: lizclimo
#20
Image source: lizclimo
#21
Image source: lizclimo
#22
Image source: lizclimo
#23
Image source: lizclimo
#24
Image source: lizclimo
#25
Image source: lizclimo
#26
Image source: lizclimo
#27
Image source: lizclimo
#28
Image source: lizclimo
#29
Image source: lizclimo
#30
Image source: lizclimo
#31
Image source: lizclimo
#32
Image source: lizclimo
#33
Image source: lizclimo
#34
Image source: lizclimo
#35
Image source: lizclimo
#36
Image source: lizclimo
#37
Image source: lizclimo
#38
Image source: lizclimo
Follow Us