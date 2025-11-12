I’ve Built A Digital Stage For My New Watercolour Posters

Before spring comes I wanted to paint some new characters while I’m starting many new projects in a little different direction. So we may say these are transition paintings. And for that, they’ve been named the (R)Evolution Series! Text is gaining importance, while also an implicit message addressed at firing motivation or a sense of power, determination and decisiveness emerges.
Now that they are done it’s time for reflection and getting back to the drawing board. Hand-lettering was just showing up in these paintings but it’ll be gaining importance in the future (yay!). And I’ve been thinking about expanding the techniques I use. I love watercolours in a big way but I want to experiment a bit more and create more complex compositions and feelings. I’ve used other mediums in the past and had fun as well. But watercolours will still be my signature move. I’ve missed including more mystical references but I’m totally in exploring emotions, poses and references to the millennial (or just tech and current) world.
As usual, haven’t done a great job at documenting the stages of my work, we’ll keep improving though. If you’d like to see more, stick around for coming posts! I feel very creative lately!
More info: lenasingla.com
Rebellious Poster
My studio desk blooming with colour
Be found progress
Be Found Poster
Working on the colour layers of Unapologetic
Checking the drawing with the finished character in good light
Unapologetic Poster
Poster World’s Domination
(r)evolution series hanging in the wall (of an imaginary home)
