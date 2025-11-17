I Dedicated 12 Years Exploring Ghettos Around The World, And These 35 Pics Tell The Tale

I’m David Tesinsky from Prague, and I’m an independent photographer. While I cover subcultures, my main aim in photography is to open eyes and dispel stereotypes.
I’ve traveled through ghettos, favelas, slums, etc. in North and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
I’ve chosen pictures from Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria, Nepal, the USA, Guatemala, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, and even Japan.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Nepal
#2 Cambodia
#3 Cambodia
#4 Ghana
#5 Detroit
#6 Ghana
#7 Nigeria
#8 Nigeria
#9 Japan
#10 Ghana
#11 Nigeria
#12 Jamaica
#13 Japan
#14 Philippines
#15 Philippines
#16 Jamaica
#17 Nigeria
#18 Ghana
#19 Ghana
#20 Jamaica
#21 Japan
#22 Ghana
#23 Thailand
#24 Philippines
#25 Ghana
#26 Detroit
#27 Guatemala
#28 Jamaica
#29 Nepal
#30 Jamaica
#31 Guatemala
#32 Ghana
#33 Ghana
#34 Thailand
#35 Guatemala
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us