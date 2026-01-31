32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

by

Don’t hate the player, change the game… Whoever dished out that chaotic advice must surely be playing some mind games of their own. If you’ve ever tried to change someone you’re dating, you might have found that often, it’s less like a quick penalty shot, and more like a long, exhausting and painful boxing match where you’re the one on the receiving end of most of the blows – before finally getting knocked out, or tapping out.

For every woman who ever uttered the words, “I can change him” is a guy laughing loudly while digging his heels firmly into the ground. A new viral TikTok challenge has people sharing their “then and now” photos, showing exactly what happened when they finally saw the light, surrendered, and focused on themselves instead.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the trend for you to scroll through should you ever need a reminder that sometimes quitting does pay off. Many of these pics prove that often, the real transformation happens the moment you stop trying to save someone who couldn’t be bothered to save themselves.

#1

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: bellavianes

#2

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: maddiemariespage

#3

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: keira.hibs

#4

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: jeyybi_on_capcut

#5

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: rsword13

#6

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: nessagilliard

#7

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: macksvlogs67

#8

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: bdjdbefhr54

#9

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: brankica.pralica

#10

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: talishagrobler

#11

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: zen0n_editz

#12

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: naty.brusova

#13

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: capcut_elysia

#14

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: jessxy_x

#15

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: claudiapiccioli

#16

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: draculameow2

#17

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: official_tjc

#18

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: punchyginger

#19

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: woahmilag

#20

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: motbonghoanho

#21

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: heyitzvic_

#22

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: gabiclark0

#23

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: nay_cvsmix

#24

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: annelberisha

#25

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: isleymbtr

#26

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: reapercoochie

#27

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: kamiitrash

#28

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: emily17mc

#29

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: havaceydasevim

#30

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: alisoneatsmen

#31

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: yu.huracan

#32

32 Women Share How They Changed After A Breakup, For The Better Or For Worse

Image source: sophieraiin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Four Seasons Through My Living Room
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Instances When Folks In This Online Group Were So Fed Up, They Quit Their Job On The Spot
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Siberian Farm Cats Have Absolutely Taken Over This Farmer’s Land, And They’re Absolutely Majestic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Pics That Might Make You Look Twice To Understand What You’re Seeing
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Most Controversial Moments in Oscars History
3 min read
May, 30, 2024
50 Times Asshole Dogs Ruined Perfect Shots
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025