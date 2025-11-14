Man Puts Up ‘Home Alone’ Inspired Traps As Christmas Decorations

Nothing brings out the Christmas spirit as much as passing by beautifully decorated homes. While some people tend to go over the top with ornaments and flashing lights, others find unique and unconventional ways that make heads turn. One of those creative people is Bryan Stamboly from Deerfield, New York who found inspiration for his festive decor in his favorite movie, Home Alone. The man brilliantly recreated a variety of traps featured in the movie using everyday items and attracted not only his neighbors’ attention but also people from all over the world!
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
In case you forgot, Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie about an 8-year-old boy, who was accidentally left alone at home when his family went on Christmas vacation.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
After noticing that two burglars are trying to break into his house, the mischievous boy quickly sets up clever and dangerous traps to prevent his house from being robbed. Being a fan of the movie, Stamboly quite easily executed a plan to turn his house into a trap for robbers.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
“I think Home Alone 1 & 2 were a lot of people’s my age favorite Christmas movie. Kevin’s character was around my age and everyone liked ‘taking on the bad guys’. But what I loved most about all of this was learning it’s still a wicked hit with today’s kids,” Stamboly told Bored Panda.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
The man said that the idea for Home Alone-themed decorations came to him by accident. “So I actually developed the thought to do it the year before. My Mom was clearing out some stuff from my old room at her house but didn’t want to throw anything out that I might’ve still wanted. The 6’6 Michael Jordan cut out was one of the things and I jokingly thought to myself, “Maybe I won’t go too crazy this year with lights and reindeer, etc. and I’ll just stick this cardboard cutout in the window and see if people get it haha’,” Stamboly told us.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
However, he knew that to pull it off, he has to put in a lot more effort. “I was doing something in my garage and happened to see my jumper cables for the lawnmower (Marv getting electrocuted), another day, I accidentally stepped on a toy car that my nephew left on the floor (made me think of the matchbox cars by the stairs). A lot of the ideas came that way,” he added.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Little by little, the whole project fell into place. “Then I was like, ‘Okay, if I’m going to do it, I’ve gotta do it right and I gotta do some outside stuff.’ I knew I could do the rope zip line easily but knew if I didn’t have something that looked like fire for the blowtorch, people would probably be confused. Found this fire light bulb at Walmart then everything just kind of snowballed from there.”
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
“It’s actually funny how low budget a lot of it was (possibly a part of why people liked it because it actually looked like Kevin as a 9-year-old put it all together) but like, the blowtorch I mimicked using an empty windshield washer fluid bottle, the bike handle is a foam pool noodle with tin foil and duct tape.”
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Stamboly said that it was much harder to think of how to create decorations than to actually put them all up. “The thought of the whole set up took a while, I guess, but was really just a slow borderline accidental process. Honestly, the physical act of setting it up probably took half the time it’s taken me to do a typical Christmas theme. Like I literally dumped a box of leftover ornaments on the floor and put them near a window lol,” he explained.
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Stamboly’s unique decorations definitely didn’t go unnoticed. “Had a funny moment with a neighbor one night I pulled into my driveway. A car followed in behind me. A super nice lady gets out all frantic because she thought my house was on fire (blowtorch light bulb) and needed to help me put it out.”
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
Image credits: Bryan Stamboly
When asked how he feels about going viral, the creative man said: “The whole thing was just supposed to be for a funny twist. I had absolutely no clue people would enjoy it so much, but I’m grateful and more than happy I could give people something to laugh about.”
