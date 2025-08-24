Remembering Bobby Sherman: 5 Memorable Songs That Defined His Legacy

Bobby Sherman is dead, but his legacy lives on in memorable songs that made him a national heartthrob. The Californian raised in the San Fernando Valley fell in love with music during his childhood. As a kid, he enjoyed singing Ricky Nelson songs as much as he loved performing with his high-school rock band during his teenage years. The hobby evolved into a career in the 1960s, making him a teen idol before the end of that decade.
Also an accomplished actor with roles that cemented his Hollywood legacy, Bobby Sherman left his entertainment career in the 70s to become a paramedic. He went on to work for the Los Angeles Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve police officer and deputy sheriff, respectively. The former teen idol disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in March 2025. He died at age 81 on June 24, 2025. Here are some of his melodious songs to keep his memory alive.
1. “Julie, Do Ya Love Me?” (1970)
The favorite song for anyone crushing on a Julie in the 70s, “Julie, Do Ya Love Me?” is a classic love song that’s difficult to forget. Written by American musician Tom Bahler, Bobby Sherman’s interpretation of the song was so popular and catchy that a British pop band, White Plains, released another version two months after Sherman’s version was released in July 1970. The only Sherman song to achieve platinum status, “Julie, Do Ya Love Me?” peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 15 weeks. It also charted in several countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK, where it peaked at N0.28.
2. “Little Woman” (1969)
Composed by Danny Janssen, “Little Woman” ranks among Bobby Sherman’s timeless songs. As the first single he released after signing with Metromedia Records in 1969, “Little Woman” dominated the airwaves for weeks, earning him the cross-border recognition that popularized his music abroad. Upon its release, the song attained the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 in Canada. It also charted in European countries, selling over a million copies to earn Sherman his first gold certification from the R.I.A.A.
The song about unrequited love is mostly iconic because it introduced music lovers across North America and Europe. Critics bash the song for what’s now perceived as male chauvinism, especially for its title and part of the lyrics that say, “You’ve got to come into my world and leave your world behind.” However, the song’s substance highlights the heartwarming feelings and sacrifices peculiar to romantic relationships.
3. “La La La (If I Had You)” (1969)
Another collaboration with Janssen, who wrote the song, “La La La (If I Had You) is another iconic single from Bobby Sherman. The love song’s cheerful melody captivated listeners across America and Canada, where it charted on the RPM 100, peaking at No.7. Its upbeat, youthful pledge to a romantic quest resonated with younglings, helping the song stay on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks, during which it peaked at No.9. “La La La (If I Had You) also sold over a million copies to receive a gold certification.
4. “Easy Come, Easy Go.” (1970)
“Easy Come, Easy Go” also peaked at No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 14 weeks. Written by Jack Keller and Diane Hildebrand, the song was first released in July 1969 by Case Elliot. However, it gained massive mainstream acceptance after Bobby Sherman’s version dropped in January 1970. The emotional bubblegum explored themes revolving around toxic romance in a manner that appealed to his international audience, especially in Canada, where the song charted on the RPM 100, peaking at No.6. “Easy Come, Easy Go” also sold over a million copies to snag a gold certification.
5. “Cried Like a Baby”
"Cried Like a Baby" is perhaps Bobby Sherman's most introspective song. Released in 1971, the soulful pop reflects on the vanity of living a lavish but lonely and unfulfilling life. In retrospect, the song was probably hinting at Sherman's dissatisfaction with the perks of his show business career. Little wonder he abandoned the profession in the 90s to become a paramedic. "Cried Like a Baby" peaked at No.16 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent nine weeks. It also charted on Canada's RPM 100, peaking at No.10.
