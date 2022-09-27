The Kelly Clarkson Show Make History By Winning For The Seventh Time At The 2022 Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson has had a big 2022.
The daytime host first gained notoriety by winning the first-ever American Idol season, beating Justin Guarini. Since then, the singer had been smashing records on the billboard charts, first having her debut single, A Moment like This, jump from no. 52 to no. 1, breaking a 38-year-old record set by The Beatles for the most significant leap to number one. Clarkson’s accomplishments continued to grow from that moment on as the singer/talk show host has sold more than 25 million copies, with 2003’s Thankful, 2004’s Breakaway, 2007’s My December 2009’s All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, and 2013’s Wrapped in Red all selling over one million copies. Clarkson’s struggles within the music industry are well documented, with her recalling studio executives turning her down from the beginning because she sounded “too black” to not meet the demands of what executives tend to want out of their pop stars. Caryn Ganz of The New York Times said it best about Clarkson’s career:
“She’s not an enigmatic, larger-than-life figure like Beyonce or a social-media chess master like Taylor Swift; she’s not an outsize persona like Lady Gaga or a style icon like Gwen Stefani. She’s not known for dancing, splashy tabloid drama, or sparring with other stars — though she’ll shut down body shamers and anyone who spews negativity at her on Twitter. Instead, like Adele, she is known for her tremendous voice, the vulnerability and relatability of her songs, and her fearlessness when speaking her mind.”
Clarkson is expected to release her tenth studio album in 2023; however, the 40-year-old has excelled in more mediums other than music. Admittedly, Clarkson’s acting debut didn’t exactly go too well. From Justin to Kelly bombed with both critics and audiences, as the music has a horrendous 8% on rotten tomatoes and only made $4.9 million at the box office. In addition, the 2003 feature film couldn’t even recoup its decent $12 million budget production. “I cried,” Clarkson told Vanity Fair in an interview. “I talked to many lawyers and could not get out of the movie.” Unfortunately, Clarkson was contractually obligated to star in the movie because of her American Idol deal that included both a record and studio role.
Luckily, Clarkson’s career wasn’t affected, and it’s been nearly 20 years since that box office bomb. Clarkson has done voice work for Uglydolls and Trolls: World Tour, with her live-action roles, mainly focused on the music spectrum. Clarkson was a coach on The Voice for three years before transitioning to her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2021, the show won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Those three awards added to the four Daytime Emmys that the Talk show won back in 2020.
However, the 2022 event saw the talk show make history, with The Kelly Clarkson Show walking out of the awards ceremony with seven wins: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design, Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video, Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing, Outstanding Live Sound Mixing & Editing, and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design. Clarkson herself expressed gratitude over the huge honor on social media, “Thank you so much to the hardworking team behind @kellyclarksonshow for being so incredibly talented and fun to work with I am so proud and blessed to get to work on this with all of you! You all are amazing!!!
The show has just returned for the fourth season, taking over The Ellen DeGeneres Show – which was canceled last year – at the prime-time slot of 3 pm. Clarkson spoke to Variety about the opportunity of taking this coveted time that big names have previously established, “Nobody is going to fill Ellen’s shoes,” Clarkson said. “I hold the Oprahs and the Ellen in such high regard. So very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But I am not filling anyone’s show – I don’t want that pressure.”
Clarkson is also coming off earning the prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside big names such as Daniel Craig, Lucy Liu, Rita Wilson, Pink, and Oprah. Clarkson’s introduction to the Walk of Fame even saw the reunion of original American Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. The Kelly Clarkson show is currently airing on NBC, and the season features guests such as Dwayne Wade, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, and Jo Koy.